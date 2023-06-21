Hirsch Mehta, MD
Medical Doctor
Advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology (board certified)
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
About Hirsch Mehta, MD
I became a physician because at its core, medicine is about developing meaningful relationships with people and helping them to live successful lives. Being able to share this with my patients is extremely fulfilling. Everybody has a story, somewhere they have been, and somewhere they want to go. My privilege as a physician is to help my patients overcome what has ailed them using all the tools that modern medicine has available, and in the process, to assist them in achieving an improved quality of life. That's one of the reasons I enjoy being a frequent guest expert for local news stories about heart disease and treatment. When I'm not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife Neha, watching football, grilling in the backyard and listening to jazz music.
Age:42
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:May-tah
Languages:English
Education
Scripps Green Hospital:Fellowship
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Internship
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Residency
Stanford University:Fellowship
Drexel University College of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Advanced heart failure management
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Chronic heart failure
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Peripheral ultrafiltration
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Transplant management
NPI
1407099799
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
2.5
Dr. Mehta is so rushed , he does not give me the time to think of the questions I have. `Renewal of prescription was not affirmed, so I talked to people at bank of computers, and one was put in. It was not correct and I waited for over 3 days to get it corrected by calling the NP who gave me the correct dosage. Dr. Mehta spent no more tha 10 minutes with me. Maybe less.
Verified PatientJune 14, 2023
4.0
During the brief visit with the doctor, he was professional and courteous.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
4.0
Good care overall. I did not get results of EKG.
Verified PatientFebruary 8, 2023
5.0
I have good eating & exercise routine that I shared w/*Dr. Mehta. All tests haven't been reviewed yet.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
