Hirsch Mehta, MD

Medical Doctor
Advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology (board certified)
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. San Diego Cardiac Center
    890 Eastlake Pkwy
    Suite 205
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    858-244-6867
  2. San Diego Cardiac Center
    3131 Berger Ave
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-244-6800

About Hirsch Mehta, MD

I became a physician because at its core, medicine is about developing meaningful relationships with people and helping them to live successful lives. Being able to share this with my patients is extremely fulfilling. Everybody has a story, somewhere they have been, and somewhere they want to go. My privilege as a physician is to help my patients overcome what has ailed them using all the tools that modern medicine has available, and in the process, to assist them in achieving an improved quality of life. That's one of the reasons I enjoy being a frequent guest expert for local news stories about heart disease and treatment. When I'm not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife Neha, watching football, grilling in the backyard and listening to jazz music.
Age:
 42
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 May-tah
Languages: 
English
Education
Scripps Green Hospital:
 Fellowship
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:
 Internship
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:
 Residency
Stanford University:
 Fellowship
Drexel University College of Medicine:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1407099799
FollowMyHealth

4.7
81 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 21, 2023
2.5
Dr. Mehta is so rushed , he does not give me the time to think of the questions I have. `Renewal of prescription was not affirmed, so I talked to people at bank of computers, and one was put in. It was not correct and I waited for over 3 days to get it corrected by calling the NP who gave me the correct dosage. Dr. Mehta spent no more tha 10 minutes with me. Maybe less.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2023
4.0
During the brief visit with the doctor, he was professional and courteous.
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
4.0
Good care overall. I did not get results of EKG.
Verified Patient
February 8, 2023
5.0
I have good eating & exercise routine that I shared w/*Dr. Mehta. All tests haven't been reviewed yet.
Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Hirsch Mehta, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hirsch Mehta, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
