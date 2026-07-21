CKM syndrome: A matter of the heart, kidneys and metabolism
The American Heart Association has linked several related diseases under one condition: cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233
Get directions
858-244-6800
Fax: 858-244-6809
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista
750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
Get directions
858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon
300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
Get directions
619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart Transplant
3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-3831
Fax: 858-636-2901
I became a physician because at its core, medicine is about developing meaningful relationships with people and helping them to live successful lives. Being able to share this with my patients is extremely fulfilling. Everybody has a story, somewhere they have been, and somewhere they want to go. My privilege as a physician is to help my patients overcome what has ailed them using all the tools that modern medicine has available, and in the process, to assist them in achieving an improved quality of life. That's one of the reasons I enjoy being a frequent guest expert for local news stories about heart disease and treatment. When I'm not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife Neha, watching football, grilling in the backyard and listening to jazz music.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1407099799
Hirsch S. Mehta, MD, accepts 42 health insurance plans.
4.6
123 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
Heard my concerns with a sympathetic ear and understood my position. She explained and spoke to me with kind words.
Verified Patient
May 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Mehta was wonderful as always. I had a stroke in March and was told to make an appt with my cardiologist. He spent a lot of time with me, he changed one of the medications and put me on a heart monitor for two weeks which comes off on the 29th. He is the best doctor, I would recommend him to anyone. He explains what he is doing and why so I understand.
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
All went great.
Verified Patient
May 1, 2026
5.0
Would have wanted more time with the Dr.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hirsch S. Mehta, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hirsch S. Mehta, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Hirsch S. Mehta, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
The American Heart Association has linked several related diseases under one condition: cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome.
Norma Palacios thanks Sharp HealthCare and her heart donor for the precious gift of life.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.