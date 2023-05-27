Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About J. Howard Smart, MD
I was an EMT for four years in college. I chose to become a physician because I have always been a helper, and I wanted to be able to make a difference for people. I aim to promote health through disease prevention, proactive guidance at routine well child visits, encouraging healthy lifestyle choices and evidence-based treatment of disease when it arises. We can prevent much disease though immunization, eating well, maintaining an active lifestyle and avoiding tobacco, alcohol and other destructive influences. In my spare time, I enjoy woodworking, classical trumpet, computer programming and high-power rocketry.
Age:59
In practice since:1996
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Down syndrome
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1306894381
Insurance plans accepted
J. Howard Smart, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
70 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Great experience
Verified PatientMay 6, 2023
5.0
Our family has been with Dr. Smart and Natalie Martinez for 21 years. They are both fantastic, as are their nursing staff.
Verified PatientMarch 14, 2023
5.0
Dr Smart is fabulous!
Verified PatientMarch 13, 2023
5.0
Gage said the Dr made him feel very calm
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
J. Howard Smart, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from J. Howard Smart, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
