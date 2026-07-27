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J. Howard Smart, MD

4.7

82 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-521-2008

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-521-2008

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2701

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics

16899 W. Bernardo Drive

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About J. Howard Smart, MD

I was an EMT for four years in college. I chose to become a physician because I have always been a helper, and I wanted to be able to make a difference for people. I aim to promote health through disease prevention, proactive guidance at routine well child visits, encouraging healthy lifestyle choices and evidence-based treatment of disease when it arises. We can prevent much disease though immunization, eating well, maintaining an active lifestyle and avoiding tobacco, alcohol and other destructive influences. In my spare time, I enjoy woodworking, classical trumpet, computer programming and high-power rocketry.

Age: 62
In practice since: 1996
Gender: Male
Languages: German

Education

University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1306894381

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

J. Howard Smart, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

82 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Dr. Smart has always been informative and straightforward with his advice

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

Dr. Smart is always an incredible pediatrician. He makes us feel seen, heard and incredibly safe to have our son being seen by him. He puts our mind at ease.

Verified Patient

May 4, 2026

5.0

Dr Smart was empathetic, thorough, and went out of his way to walk us down to urgent care to talk to that urgent care doctors.

Verified Patient

March 30, 2026

3.4

We have been with Dr. Smart for quite some time. Disappointed in his anger that a vaccine was declined. Should not be angered, but respectful of our personal decision in this matter. We have "complied" with all the unnecessary vaccines over the years and felt confident in our decision. Shame should never be an option. Please do your research as we did.

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