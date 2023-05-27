About J. Howard Smart, MD

I was an EMT for four years in college. I chose to become a physician because I have always been a helper, and I wanted to be able to make a difference for people. I aim to promote health through disease prevention, proactive guidance at routine well child visits, encouraging healthy lifestyle choices and evidence-based treatment of disease when it arises. We can prevent much disease though immunization, eating well, maintaining an active lifestyle and avoiding tobacco, alcohol and other destructive influences. In my spare time, I enjoy woodworking, classical trumpet, computer programming and high-power rocketry.

Age: 59

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



Areas of focus Asthma

Circumcision - pediatrics

Down syndrome

Enuresis (bed wetting)

Preventive medicine

NPI 1306894381