Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-521-2008
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About J. Howard Smart, MD
I was an EMT for four years in college. I chose to become a physician because I have always been a helper, and I wanted to be able to make a difference for people. I aim to promote health through disease prevention, proactive guidance at routine well child visits, encouraging healthy lifestyle choices and evidence-based treatment of disease when it arises. We can prevent much disease though immunization, eating well, maintaining an active lifestyle and avoiding tobacco, alcohol and other destructive influences. In my spare time, I enjoy woodworking, classical trumpet, computer programming and high-power rocketry.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Down syndrome
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1306894381
Insurance plans accepted
J. Howard Smart, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
82 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. Smart has always been informative and straightforward with his advice
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
Dr. Smart is always an incredible pediatrician. He makes us feel seen, heard and incredibly safe to have our son being seen by him. He puts our mind at ease.
Verified Patient
May 4, 2026
5.0
Dr Smart was empathetic, thorough, and went out of his way to walk us down to urgent care to talk to that urgent care doctors.
Verified Patient
March 30, 2026
3.4
We have been with Dr. Smart for quite some time. Disappointed in his anger that a vaccine was declined. Should not be angered, but respectful of our personal decision in this matter. We have "complied" with all the unnecessary vaccines over the years and felt confident in our decision. Shame should never be an option. Please do your research as we did.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from J. Howard Smart, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.