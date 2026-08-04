About Jeremy L. Hogan, MD

As a physician, I strive to always be kind and treat all patients with respect. I work to incorporate new neurological therapies into my practice, and feel that good communication with referring physicians is very important. I am particularly proud to be practicing medicine in East County, serving the community in which I grew up. Outside of work, I enjoy photography, live music, golf and spending time with my wife and two young children.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Male



Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Internship

University of Rochester : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Ataxia

BOTOX medical injections

Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Electromyogram (EMG)

Epilepsy

Headache

Nerve conduction studies

Parkinson's disease

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