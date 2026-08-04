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Jeremy L. Hogan, MD

4.9

133 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Neurology

619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-1139

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Neurology

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 3
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6750
    Fax: 619-644-1139

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

About Jeremy L. Hogan, MD

As a physician, I strive to always be kind and treat all patients with respect. I work to incorporate new neurological therapies into my practice, and feel that good communication with referring physicians is very important. I am particularly proud to be practicing medicine in East County, serving the community in which I grew up. Outside of work, I enjoy photography, live music, golf and spending time with my wife and two young children.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles: Residency
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Internship
University of Rochester: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Ataxia
  • BOTOX medical injections
  • Electroencephalogram (EEG)
  • Electromyogram (EMG)
  • Epilepsy
  • Headache
  • Nerve conduction studies
  • Parkinson's disease

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1508876905

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jeremy L. Hogan, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

133 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr. Hogan always answers our questions and never rushes. He is soft spoken and I tuned to my problems.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

It is always a pleasure to be seen by dr. Hogan annually. One if my most favorite doctors and really shows how much he cares about my good health.

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Dr. Hogan is the best. He listens to you and is it rushing through the appointment.

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

I've been seeing DR Hogan for years and always had a good experience with my treatment Dr Hogan takes the time to listen to me

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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