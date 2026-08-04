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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Neurology
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-1139
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
As a physician, I strive to always be kind and treat all patients with respect. I work to incorporate new neurological therapies into my practice, and feel that good communication with referring physicians is very important. I am particularly proud to be practicing medicine in East County, serving the community in which I grew up. Outside of work, I enjoy photography, live music, golf and spending time with my wife and two young children.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1508876905
Jeremy L. Hogan, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
133 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr. Hogan always answers our questions and never rushes. He is soft spoken and I tuned to my problems.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
It is always a pleasure to be seen by dr. Hogan annually. One if my most favorite doctors and really shows how much he cares about my good health.
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Dr. Hogan is the best. He listens to you and is it rushing through the appointment.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
I've been seeing DR Hogan for years and always had a good experience with my treatment Dr Hogan takes the time to listen to me
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeremy L. Hogan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeremy L. Hogan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jeremy L. Hogan, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.