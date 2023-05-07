Verified Patient May 7, 2023 5.0

I was able to get all my questions answered! Dr. Hogan is always up-to-date on the latest research-based developments as it relates to migraine treatments, able to provide helpful information, and sound advice. As busy as he is, he takes the time to remember not only who I am, but he knows my medical chart so we can pick-up where we left off. That really maximizes our time and builds greater confidence. He is always personable and professional!