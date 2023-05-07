Medical Doctor
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Jeremy Hogan, MD
As a physician, I strive to always be kind and treat all patients with respect. I work to incorporate new neurological therapies into my practice, and feel that good communication with referring physicians is very important. I am particularly proud to be practicing medicine in East County, serving the community in which I grew up. Outside of work, I enjoy photography, live music, golf and spending time with my wife and two young children.
Age:48
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
University of Rochester:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Ataxia
- BOTOX medical injections
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Epilepsy
- Headache
- Nerve conduction studies
- Parkinson's disease
Verified PatientMay 7, 2023
5.0
I was able to get all my questions answered! Dr. Hogan is always up-to-date on the latest research-based developments as it relates to migraine treatments, able to provide helpful information, and sound advice. As busy as he is, he takes the time to remember not only who I am, but he knows my medical chart so we can pick-up where we left off. That really maximizes our time and builds greater confidence. He is always personable and professional!
Verified PatientMay 6, 2023
5.0
As stated before hes amazing give him a bonus.
Verified PatientApril 21, 2023
5.0
Dr hogan is very kind and knowledgeable.
Verified PatientApril 9, 2023
5.0
Nice caring MD.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Jeremy Hogan, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
