How pain works (infographic)

By The Health News Team | March 8, 2018

Think of your nerves as a giant alarm system. They line your body from head to toe, working with your brain and spinal cord to sound off when things go wrong. Is your coffee too hot? Is your shower too cold? Or, more seriously, is it time to get medical attention? We asked Dr. Jeremy Hogan, a neurologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, to share the intricacies of how your body registers pain.

How pain works (infographic) PNG

View the printable version of this infographic.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Jeremy Hogan

Contributor

Dr. Jeremy Hogan is a neurologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

Related topics

You might also like:

Young woman taking medicine
How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home

From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?

A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up