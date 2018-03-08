How pain works (infographic)

Think of your nerves as a giant alarm system. They line your body from head to toe, working with your brain and spinal cord to sound off when things go wrong. Is your coffee too hot? Is your shower too cold? Or, more seriously, is it time to get medical attention? We asked Dr. Jeremy Hogan, a neurologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, to share the intricacies of how your body registers pain.

View the printable version of this infographic.