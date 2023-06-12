John Bokosky, MD
Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Eye Care of San Diego9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 428
La Jolla, CA 92037
Eye Care of San Diego700 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Eye Care of San Diego3939 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
About John Bokosky, MD
I treat people with respect and dignity, improve performance continually and strive to be the best.
Age:69
In practice since:1986
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Mercy Hospital:Internship
University of Illinois:Medical School
University of Michigan:Fellowship
University of Wisconsin:Residency
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Corneal disease/transplant
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Laser surgery
- Laser vision correction surgery
- LASIK
- Pterygium surgery
NPI
1245215748
Insurance plans accepted
John Bokosky, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.5
54 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.4
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.4
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 12, 2023
2.8
I had to inform the dr. that we were viewing ANOTHER PATIENTS retina scan! He was VERY abrupt & did not answer my questions well about my condition. In my opinion, not very professional.
Verified PatientJune 7, 2023
1.4
Dr. was rude & condescending. Apt. was scheduled for a procedure not even performed at this location. When I asked why they made the apt. he said not their job to know it wasn't done there.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
Excellent assistance.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
4.4
This was a 6 month follow up appointment with the eye doctor. ONLY my eyes were discussed. Nothing about eating habits, exercise, or other medical issues.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Bokosky, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Bokosky, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
