Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Patient reviews

Verified Patient June 12, 2023 2.8 I had to inform the dr. that we were viewing ANOTHER PATIENTS retina scan! He was VERY abrupt & did not answer my questions well about my condition. In my opinion, not very professional.

Verified Patient June 7, 2023 1.4 Dr. was rude & condescending. Apt. was scheduled for a procedure not even performed at this location. When I asked why they made the apt. he said not their job to know it wasn't done there.

Verified Patient April 28, 2023 5.0 Excellent assistance.