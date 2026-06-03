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Jonathan S. Halperin, MD

4.7

182 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Rehab/physical medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

619-644-6826

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 91942-3009

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6826

About Jonathan S. Halperin, MD

In my practice, I treat all patients as athletes. Their goal may be to walk around the block with minimal pain or to compete in an Ironman Triathlon. In many ways, I am their coach. I help them negotiate through diagnostic and treatment algorithms to reach their ultimate desired goal. I come from a large medical family. My father, two uncles, two stepbrothers and three of my cousins are all physicians. I guess it is all in the family! In my spare time, I enjoy competitive bike riding, surfing, skiing and swimming.

In practice since: 1995
Gender: Male

Education

Loma Linda University: Residency
University of Ottawa: Residency
Queen's University (Canada): Medical School
Royal Columbian Hospital (Canada): Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1023028024

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jonathan S. Halperin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

182 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 29, 2026

5.0

I would have rated Dr, Helprin a 10 if it was available. He ask questions about my concerns and listened to what I was saying.

Verified Patient

May 18, 2026

1.0

Did not listen to my concerns or try and see if something else was going on that was causing my pain.

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

5.0

Awesome

Verified Patient

April 20, 2026

5.0

Dr. Halperin is very informative and polite. I would recommend him to others.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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