Is surgery necessary to repair an ACL tear?
ACL injuries are common among certain athletes. A recent study found treating the knee injury with surgery — a common practice — may not always be necessary.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 91942-3009
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In my practice, I treat all patients as athletes. Their goal may be to walk around the block with minimal pain or to compete in an Ironman Triathlon. In many ways, I am their coach. I help them negotiate through diagnostic and treatment algorithms to reach their ultimate desired goal. I come from a large medical family. My father, two uncles, two stepbrothers and three of my cousins are all physicians. I guess it is all in the family! In my spare time, I enjoy competitive bike riding, surfing, skiing and swimming.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1023028024
Jonathan S. Halperin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.7
182 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Verified Patient
May 29, 2026
5.0
I would have rated Dr, Helprin a 10 if it was available. He ask questions about my concerns and listened to what I was saying.
Verified Patient
May 18, 2026
1.0
Did not listen to my concerns or try and see if something else was going on that was causing my pain.
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
Awesome
Verified Patient
April 20, 2026
5.0
Dr. Halperin is very informative and polite. I would recommend him to others.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jonathan S. Halperin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jonathan S. Halperin, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
ACL injuries are common among certain athletes. A recent study found treating the knee injury with surgery — a common practice — may not always be necessary.
Take it easy when resuming your workout routine after recovering from COVID-19.
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