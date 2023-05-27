About Jonathan Halperin, MD

In my practice, I treat all patients as athletes. Their goal may be to walk around the block with minimal pain or to compete in an Ironman Triathlon. In many ways, I am their coach. I help them negotiate through diagnostic and treatment algorithms to reach their ultimate desired goal. I come from a large medical family. My father, two uncles, two stepbrothers and three of my cousins are all physicians. I guess it is all in the family! In my spare time, I enjoy competitive bike riding, surfing, skiing and swimming.

In practice since: 1995

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Loma Linda University : Residency

University of Ottawa : Residency

Queen's University (Canada) : Medical School

Royal Columbian Hospital (Canada) : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus ACL tear

Back evaluation and treatment

Foot problems

Knee pain

Ligament injuries

Meniscal tear

NPI 1023028024