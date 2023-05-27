Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Sports medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions619-644-6826
Fax: 619-644-6809
About Jonathan Halperin, MD
In my practice, I treat all patients as athletes. Their goal may be to walk around the block with minimal pain or to compete in an Ironman Triathlon. In many ways, I am their coach. I help them negotiate through diagnostic and treatment algorithms to reach their ultimate desired goal. I come from a large medical family. My father, two uncles, two stepbrothers and three of my cousins are all physicians. I guess it is all in the family! In my spare time, I enjoy competitive bike riding, surfing, skiing and swimming.
In practice since:1995
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Loma Linda University:Residency
University of Ottawa:Residency
Queen's University (Canada):Medical School
Royal Columbian Hospital (Canada):Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ACL tear
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Foot problems
- Knee pain
- Ligament injuries
- Meniscal tear
NPI
1023028024
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jonathan Halperin, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
170 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Absolutely
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr.Halprine is great..he explains everything to me and makes sure l understand
Verified PatientApril 14, 2023
5.0
Dr. Halperin was thorough and gave practical suggestions to assist in alleviating the pain and recommended the necessary diagnosing tests so I can be Informed as to the medical issue and the options available to me.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jonathan Halperin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jonathan Halperin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
