About Jonathan Myer, MD

I decided to become a physician in order to help people. During medical school, I chose to pursue becoming an orthopedic surgeon as I was fascinated by musculoskeletal anatomy. I saw how my orthopedic professors could surgically fix injuries or disease of bones, joint, muscles, tendons and ligaments. That was it for me — I knew I would love it! I am board certified in orthopedic surgery as well as orthopedic sports medicine by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. I am fellowship-trained and specialize in sports medicine, advanced arthroscopic procedures, shoulder and knee reconstruction and shoulder replacement. I am a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and I regularly teach other orthopedic surgeons advanced surgical techniques within my area of expertise. I serve as a team physician for several collegiate athletic teams and have been affiliated with professional teams and athletes. My research efforts have been published in orthopedic journals and presented at national and international meetings and courses. I am a faculty member of the San Diego Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine Fellowship program and regularly serve on committees for the Arthroscopy Association of North America. I have been practicing in San Diego for over 12 years and am committed to providing the highest quality care for my patients. My goal is to return patients to their maximum level of activity and function. Patient care is individualized and always begins with a comprehensive evaluation. I use appropriate nonsurgical and/or surgical means to ensure a safe and speedy recovery. Cutting-edge techniques are used when appropriate in order to provide the best orthopedic care possible. In addition to my commitment to patients, I enjoy tennis, bodysurfing, playing catch and just spending time with my family.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Southern California Center for Sports Medicine : Fellowship

Albert Einstein Medical Center : Residency

Hahnemann University : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.