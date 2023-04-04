Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Sports medicine
Insurance
Synergy Specialists Medical Group, Inc.4910 Directors Pl
Suite 350
San Diego, CA 92121
About Jonathan Myer, MD
I decided to become a physician in order to help people. During medical school, I chose to pursue becoming an orthopedic surgeon as I was fascinated by musculoskeletal anatomy. I saw how my orthopedic professors could surgically fix injuries or disease of bones, joint, muscles, tendons and ligaments. That was it for me — I knew I would love it! I am board certified in orthopedic surgery as well as orthopedic sports medicine by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. I am fellowship-trained and specialize in sports medicine, advanced arthroscopic procedures, shoulder and knee reconstruction and shoulder replacement. I am a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and I regularly teach other orthopedic surgeons advanced surgical techniques within my area of expertise. I serve as a team physician for several collegiate athletic teams and have been affiliated with professional teams and athletes. My research efforts have been published in orthopedic journals and presented at national and international meetings and courses. I am a faculty member of the San Diego Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine Fellowship program and regularly serve on committees for the Arthroscopy Association of North America. I have been practicing in San Diego for over 12 years and am committed to providing the highest quality care for my patients. My goal is to return patients to their maximum level of activity and function. Patient care is individualized and always begins with a comprehensive evaluation. I use appropriate nonsurgical and/or surgical means to ensure a safe and speedy recovery. Cutting-edge techniques are used when appropriate in order to provide the best orthopedic care possible. In addition to my commitment to patients, I enjoy tennis, bodysurfing, playing catch and just spending time with my family.
Age:54
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Southern California Center for Sports Medicine:Fellowship
Albert Einstein Medical Center:Residency
Hahnemann University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ACL tear
- Knee arthroscopy
- Knee pain
- Knee surgery
- Ligament injuries
- Meniscal tear
- Orthopedic surgery
- Sports medicine
NPI
1982607867
Insurance plans accepted
Jonathan Myer, MD, accepts 53 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
46 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 4, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Myer has been taking care of my ortho issues for some time now and he is always patient and caring.
Verified PatientFebruary 23, 2023
4.2
Good
Verified PatientSeptember 14, 2022
5.0
Good experience, the man that helped me was very caring and helpful with what I need to be doing
Verified PatientSeptember 2, 2022
5.0
Dr. Myer and his staff are outstanding. They were very knowledgeable, courteous and professional. They answered all my questions and appeared concerned with my health and well being. Dr. Myer was actually a "2nd opinion," with regard to my knee injury and I am sure thankful that I was able to get his opinion and care.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jonathan Myer, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jonathan Myer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
