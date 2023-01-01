About Joshua Cohen, MD

I have been a practitioner for 25 years serving Sharp and its clientele in good faith.

Age: 79

In practice since: 1993

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Farsi , French

Education Tehran University (Iran) : Medical School

University of Chicago : Internship

Memorial Hospital, Worchester : Residency

Hetzel Hospital : Fellowship



Areas of focus Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy

Breast disease

Colposcopy

Cryosurgery

Endometriosis

Implantable birth control

Incontinence

Laparoscopic surgery

Menopause

Premenstrual syndrome

Sexual dysfunction

