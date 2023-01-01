Joshua Cohen, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gynecology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Joshua Cohen, MD7695 Cardinal Ct
Suite 390
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Joshua Cohen, MD
I have been a practitioner for 25 years serving Sharp and its clientele in good faith.
Age:79
In practice since:1993
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Farsi, French
Education
Tehran University (Iran):Medical School
University of Chicago:Internship
Memorial Hospital, Worchester:Residency
Hetzel Hospital:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy
- Breast disease
- Colposcopy
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Sexual dysfunction
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1346225356
Insurance plans accepted
Joshua Cohen, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joshua Cohen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joshua Cohen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
