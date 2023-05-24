Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
About Joshua Penfield, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. At the age of 4, I was in a car accident after being hit by a drunk driver and spent a long time in the hospital recovering from a head injury. This experience and the years that followed definitely fostered my interest in medicine as both an art and a science. My philosophy of care is to listen and put the needs of the patient first while doing so with empathy and compassion. I do not see patients as diseases or conditions but as people who have a wealth of personal experience and interesting stories, and whom I can learn from. My philosophy in practicing the science of medicine is to provide the best care possible using literature, data and evidence to support the medical decisions I make. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, long-distance running and hiking.
Age:40
In practice since:2021
Languages:English
Education
Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester):Fellowship
Cleveland Clinic Foundation:Residency
Warwick Medical School:Medical School
Maine Medical Center Pancreaticobiliary Center:Fellowship
Cleveland Clinic Foundation:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Crohn's disease
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Diseases of the pancreas
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopic ultrasonography
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gallstones and bile duct stones
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Heartburn
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- Pancreatic biliary disease
- Pancreatic cancer
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Ultrasonic endoscopy
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr Penfield is superb! Wow,I feel so lucky to be assigned to his care. Very professional, took time to listen to all my symptoms and explained well what could be going on and involved me in the plan of care ,made sure I was well informed. I was so impressed
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Doctors and nurses were great, providing lots of info and answering all of my questions
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
I highly recommend Sharp and the doctors I have had in the past.
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
5.0
The only best experience I have had with sharp has been the GI specialist ( Dr. Joshua Penfield
