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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6531
Fax: 858-874-2351
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-621-4145
Fax: 858-621-4107
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. At the age of 4, I was in a car accident after being hit by a drunk driver and spent a long time in the hospital recovering from a head injury. This experience and the years that followed definitely fostered my interest in medicine as both an art and a science. My philosophy of care is to listen and put the needs of the patient first while doing so with empathy and compassion. I do not see patients as diseases or conditions but as people who have a wealth of personal experience and interesting stories, and whom I can learn from. My philosophy in practicing the science of medicine is to provide the best care possible using literature, data and evidence to support the medical decisions I make. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, long-distance running and hiking.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1356508402
Joshua D. Penfield, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
255 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Great responses. I felt comfortable asking a lot of questions. Dr Penfield was very clear and really listened.
Verified Patient
May 25, 2026
5.0
I would highly recommend Dr. Pengfield, he was wonderful
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
Well informed
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
Dr intro was well mannered and professional. Clear and gave attention to hear my thoughts before proceeding. Made sure my heart n mind allowed him to proceed.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joshua D. Penfield, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Joshua D. Penfield, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.