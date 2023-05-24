About Joshua Penfield, MD

Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. At the age of 4, I was in a car accident after being hit by a drunk driver and spent a long time in the hospital recovering from a head injury. This experience and the years that followed definitely fostered my interest in medicine as both an art and a science. My philosophy of care is to listen and put the needs of the patient first while doing so with empathy and compassion. I do not see patients as diseases or conditions but as people who have a wealth of personal experience and interesting stories, and whom I can learn from. My philosophy in practicing the science of medicine is to provide the best care possible using literature, data and evidence to support the medical decisions I make. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, long-distance running and hiking.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2021

Languages: English

Education Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester) : Fellowship

Cleveland Clinic Foundation : Residency

Warwick Medical School : Medical School

Maine Medical Center Pancreaticobiliary Center : Fellowship

Cleveland Clinic Foundation : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1356508402