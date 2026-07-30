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Joshua D. Penfield, MD

4.9

255 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

858-939-6531
Fax: 858-874-2351

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

858-939-6531

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

858-621-4145
Fax: 858-621-4107

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

858-621-4145

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6531
    Fax: 858-874-2351

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6531

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-621-4145
    Fax: 858-621-4107

  4. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-621-4145

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

2929 Health Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

About Joshua D. Penfield, MD

Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. At the age of 4, I was in a car accident after being hit by a drunk driver and spent a long time in the hospital recovering from a head injury. This experience and the years that followed definitely fostered my interest in medicine as both an art and a science. My philosophy of care is to listen and put the needs of the patient first while doing so with empathy and compassion. I do not see patients as diseases or conditions but as people who have a wealth of personal experience and interesting stories, and whom I can learn from. My philosophy in practicing the science of medicine is to provide the best care possible using literature, data and evidence to support the medical decisions I make. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, long-distance running and hiking.

Age: 50
In practice since: 2021

Education

Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester): Fellowship
Cleveland Clinic Foundation: Residency
Warwick Medical School: Medical School
Maine Medical Center Pancreaticobiliary Center: Fellowship
Cleveland Clinic Foundation: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1356508402

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Joshua D. Penfield, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

255 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Great responses. I felt comfortable asking a lot of questions. Dr Penfield was very clear and really listened.

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

I would highly recommend Dr. Pengfield, he was wonderful

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

Well informed

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

Dr intro was well mannered and professional. Clear and gave attention to hear my thoughts before proceeding. Made sure my heart n mind allowed him to proceed.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Joshua D. Penfield, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.