Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Joshua Steichen, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. A strong patient-doctor relationship is the cornerstone of quality medical care and is forged through effective communication along with mutual trust and respect. This relationship is truly a partnership in which both the patient and doctor work toward a common goal of health and wellness. To make this partnership effective, I believe in placing a strong emphasis on education to empower patients to take an informed and active role in their health. It has been my privilege to enter this partnership with my patients and I strive to provide the quality of care that I would expect for my own family. I enjoy spending time with my wife and two boys when I am not working. My hobbies include photography, music, strength and conditioning training, golfing and most other sports.
Age:43
In practice since:2015
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Stike un
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Internship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Diseases of the pancreas
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gallstones and bile duct stones
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Heartburn
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- Pancreatic biliary disease
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Small intestinal balloon enteroscopy
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Video capsule endoscopy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1659503688
Insurance plans accepted
Joshua Steichen, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
247 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
He presented as caring and competent
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Love this Doctor.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Appreciated meeting the doctor before procedure. That didn't happen listen at the previous colonoscopy I had.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Good
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joshua Steichen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joshua Steichen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
