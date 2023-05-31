About Joshua Steichen, MD

Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. A strong patient-doctor relationship is the cornerstone of quality medical care and is forged through effective communication along with mutual trust and respect. This relationship is truly a partnership in which both the patient and doctor work toward a common goal of health and wellness. To make this partnership effective, I believe in placing a strong emphasis on education to empower patients to take an informed and active role in their health. It has been my privilege to enter this partnership with my patients and I strive to provide the quality of care that I would expect for my own family. I enjoy spending time with my wife and two boys when I am not working. My hobbies include photography, music, strength and conditioning training, golfing and most other sports.

Age: 43

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Stike un

Languages: English

Education University of California, Irvine : Medical School

University of California, Irvine : Internship

University of California, Irvine : Residency

University of California, Irvine : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1659503688