Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6531
Fax: 858-874-2351
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-621-4145
Fax: 858-621-4107
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Friday
About Joshua C. Steichen, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. A strong patient-doctor relationship is the cornerstone of quality medical care and is forged through effective communication along with mutual trust and respect. This relationship is truly a partnership in which both the patient and doctor work toward a common goal of health and wellness. To make this partnership effective, I believe in placing a strong emphasis on education to empower patients to take an informed and active role in their health. It has been my privilege to enter this partnership with my patients and I strive to provide the quality of care that I would expect for my own family. I enjoy spending time with my wife and two boys when I am not working. My hobbies include photography, music, strength and conditioning training, golfing and most other sports.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Diseases of the pancreas
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gallstones and bile duct stones
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Heartburn
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- Pancreatic biliary disease
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Small intestinal balloon enteroscopy
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Video capsule endoscopy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1659503688
Insurance plans accepted
Joshua C. Steichen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
332 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Loved the whole crew that worked with me from start to finish from Nurses to the doctor.
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
I have total trust in Dr. Steichen.
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Yes, I chose all very good. Dr Steichen is one of the few drs who gives me a printout of what transpired during the appointment. I seem to be having a little trouble w swallowing and that was covered as to what I should be aware If.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joshua C. Steichen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.