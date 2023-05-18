Medical Doctor
Pediatrics
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Juan Torres, MD
I was fascinated with health care at an early age, an interest that bonded well with wanting to help others and to work with children. Becoming a pediatrician appeared to be my calling and I have loved my work since my journey began. I believe it is a blessing to be able to serve others and I have been given a great opportunity to do so through pediatrics. I have received training in many different communities in California. I am grateful to now be in the community that raised me and to be able to serve the children of San Diego. My goal is to give the best care to all of my patients every day no matter what their need is. Outside of work, I enjoy cooking, playing board games with friends, hiking with family, and fishing with my father.
Age:37
In practice since:2020
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Valley Children's Hospital:Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Medical School
Valley Children's Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184148850
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Juan Torres, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
98 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
He went above and beyond in my opinion. He called and left a detailed message for follow up then called later to make sure I did receive the message and to address any concerns I may have had.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Torres is very patient & explains everything very well. We can feel that he genuinely cares about the kids.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr.Juan Torres has exceptional qualities as a provider
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Torres has always been very good to us. He is very caring and his calming attitude makes my kids feel at ease every time we see him.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Juan Torres, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Juan Torres, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Juan Torres, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Juan Torres, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.