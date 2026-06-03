Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-397-3384
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Juan A. Torres, MD
I was fascinated with health care at an early age, an interest that bonded well with wanting to help others and to work with children. Becoming a pediatrician appeared to be my calling and I have loved my work since my journey began. I believe it is a blessing to be able to serve others and I have been given a great opportunity to do so through pediatrics. I have received training in many different communities in California. I am grateful to now be in the community that raised me and to be able to serve the children of San Diego. My goal is to give the best care to all of my patients every day no matter what their need is. Outside of work, I enjoy cooking, playing board games with friends, hiking with family, and fishing with my father.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184148850
Insurance plans accepted
Juan A. Torres, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
99 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr. Torres is one of a kind. He is extremely thorough and takes time with his patients. Even if we have to wait a little longer, I know he is giving his other patients the time and care that I also receive. He will call or message on the app long after hours. His dedication and care to his patients is genuine and very much appreciated. I cannot express how grateful we are to have him as our primary care physician to our children.
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Excelente physician
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Excellent doctor, my son and I delighted, and he is the first doctor that my son was not afraid of. Very friendly and reliable
Verified Patient
April 30, 2026
5.0
It's always a pleasure to see Dr. Torres. He really takes his time to explain things for me and my kids who are teenagers. His sincere and caring attitude is highly appreciated.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Juan A. Torres, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.