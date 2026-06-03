Provider Image

Juan A. Torres, MD

4.9

99 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-397-3384

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-397-3384

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Juan A. Torres, MD

I was fascinated with health care at an early age, an interest that bonded well with wanting to help others and to work with children. Becoming a pediatrician appeared to be my calling and I have loved my work since my journey began. I believe it is a blessing to be able to serve others and I have been given a great opportunity to do so through pediatrics. I have received training in many different communities in California. I am grateful to now be in the community that raised me and to be able to serve the children of San Diego. My goal is to give the best care to all of my patients every day no matter what their need is. Outside of work, I enjoy cooking, playing board games with friends, hiking with family, and fishing with my father.

Age: 40
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

Valley Children's Hospital: Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Medical School
Valley Children's Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1184148850

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Juan A. Torres, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

99 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr. Torres is one of a kind. He is extremely thorough and takes time with his patients. Even if we have to wait a little longer, I know he is giving his other patients the time and care that I also receive. He will call or message on the app long after hours. His dedication and care to his patients is genuine and very much appreciated. I cannot express how grateful we are to have him as our primary care physician to our children.

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Excelente physician

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Excellent doctor, my son and I delighted, and he is the first doctor that my son was not afraid of. Very friendly and reliable

Verified Patient

April 30, 2026

5.0

It's always a pleasure to see Dr. Torres. He really takes his time to explain things for me and my kids who are teenagers. His sincere and caring attitude is highly appreciated.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Juan A. Torres, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.