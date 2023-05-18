About Juan Torres, MD

I was fascinated with health care at an early age, an interest that bonded well with wanting to help others and to work with children. Becoming a pediatrician appeared to be my calling and I have loved my work since my journey began. I believe it is a blessing to be able to serve others and I have been given a great opportunity to do so through pediatrics. I have received training in many different communities in California. I am grateful to now be in the community that raised me and to be able to serve the children of San Diego. My goal is to give the best care to all of my patients every day no matter what their need is. Outside of work, I enjoy cooking, playing board games with friends, hiking with family, and fishing with my father.

Age: 37

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Valley Children's Hospital : Residency

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA : Medical School

Valley Children's Hospital : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Circumcision - pediatrics

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1184148850