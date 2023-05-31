About Kathleen Outcalt, DO

Ever since kindergarten, it has been my dream to be a doctor. I knew from a young age I wanted to help people heal and recover. I believe that medical care should include every aspect of the patient and their well-being. Having a holistic approach to treat body, mind and spirit is an extremely important part of caring for a community. Getting to know my patients on a personal level helps me deliver compassionate, personalized care. I like to treat my patients as if they are my family. Helping my patients understand their disease process is very important to me as I want to give them the power of knowledge in treating their medical ailments. My goal is to have all my patients live happy, healthy lives. Spending quality time with family and friends is very important to me. I have two Cairn Terrier mixes who love to go on walks and play ball. I also love to spend time in the kitchen baking, riding my bike and trying new restaurants.

Age: 34

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center : Internship

St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center : Residency

Western University Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific : Medical School



Areas of focus Acne

Arthritis

Cholesterol management

Contraception

COPD

Depression

Diabetes

Eczema

Esophageal reflux

Headache

Heartburn

Hemorrhoids

Hypertension

Osteoporosis

Preventive medicine

Sexually transmitted diseases

Smoking cessation techniques

Wart treatment

Women's health

NPI 1477089175