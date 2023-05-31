Kathleen Outcalt, DO
Kathleen Outcalt, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6814
About Kathleen Outcalt, DO
Ever since kindergarten, it has been my dream to be a doctor. I knew from a young age I wanted to help people heal and recover. I believe that medical care should include every aspect of the patient and their well-being. Having a holistic approach to treat body, mind and spirit is an extremely important part of caring for a community. Getting to know my patients on a personal level helps me deliver compassionate, personalized care. I like to treat my patients as if they are my family. Helping my patients understand their disease process is very important to me as I want to give them the power of knowledge in treating their medical ailments. My goal is to have all my patients live happy, healthy lives. Spending quality time with family and friends is very important to me. I have two Cairn Terrier mixes who love to go on walks and play ball. I also love to spend time in the kitchen baking, riding my bike and trying new restaurants.
Age:34
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center:Internship
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center:Residency
Western University Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Arthritis
- Cholesterol management
- Contraception
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
NPI
1477089175
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Kathleen Outcalt, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
265 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Outcalt & the nurse (Angie, I believe) were awesome & accommodating to my needs. They made me feel very comfortable & safe during an uncomfortable procedure. Their bedside manner is phenomenal. I am so grateful for them!
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr occault is the best
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Really listened to me.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
It was odd that Dr. Outcalt did not introduce herself to me or greet me when she came in, other than saying "hello" - she went straight to the computer to talk and type - since this was my first visit as a new patient. She was very pleasant, thorough, and communicative, though.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kathleen Outcalt, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kathleen Outcalt, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
