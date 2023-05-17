Kathlyn Ignacio, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kathlyn Ignacio, MD
I always wanted to be a physician. From my earliest thought, I wanted to be a mother and a physician and I am lucky to have accomplished both. I enjoy empowering my patients on the path to healing. Healing doesn't come out of a prescription bottle alone. I believe in the miracle of the human body and its ability to heal itself. My job is to help you get there. In my spare time, I love being outdoors. I love hiking and skiing and I love to travel.
Age:62
In practice since:1992
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Kath-lyn
Languages:English
Education
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Residency
Medical College of Pennsylvania:Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Internship
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Complementary therapies
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1912917345
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Kathlyn Ignacio, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.3
249 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.3
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.3
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.4
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.4
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.3
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
I appreciated her clear and straightforward explanations.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientApril 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Ignacio is an excellent doctor. She always makes sure she has covered all of my answers and ensures that I am well taken care of. She's been my doctor for years and travel a way to see her in Sorrento Mesa from East County because she is amazing.
Verified PatientApril 15, 2023
5.0
Sorry to hear that Dr. Ignacio is retiring. Wish I could switch and make her my primary care physician.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kathlyn Ignacio, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kathlyn Ignacio, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
