Kathlyn Ignacio, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92121
    858-499-2704

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Kathlyn Ignacio, MD

I always wanted to be a physician. From my earliest thought, I wanted to be a mother and a physician and I am lucky to have accomplished both. I enjoy empowering my patients on the path to healing. Healing doesn't come out of a prescription bottle alone. I believe in the miracle of the human body and its ability to heal itself. My job is to help you get there. In my spare time, I love being outdoors. I love hiking and skiing and I love to travel.
Age:
 62
In practice since:
 1992
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 Kath-lyn
Languages: 
English
Education
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:
 Residency
Medical College of Pennsylvania:
 Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:
 Internship
Ratings and reviews

4.3
249 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.3
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.3
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.4
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.4
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.3
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
5.0
I appreciated her clear and straightforward explanations.
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
April 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Ignacio is an excellent doctor. She always makes sure she has covered all of my answers and ensures that I am well taken care of. She's been my doctor for years and travel a way to see her in Sorrento Mesa from East County because she is amazing.
Verified Patient
April 15, 2023
5.0
Sorry to hear that Dr. Ignacio is retiring. Wish I could switch and make her my primary care physician.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kathlyn Ignacio, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kathlyn Ignacio, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
