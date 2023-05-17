About Kathlyn Ignacio, MD

I always wanted to be a physician. From my earliest thought, I wanted to be a mother and a physician and I am lucky to have accomplished both. I enjoy empowering my patients on the path to healing. Healing doesn't come out of a prescription bottle alone. I believe in the miracle of the human body and its ability to heal itself. My job is to help you get there. In my spare time, I love being outdoors. I love hiking and skiing and I love to travel.

Age: 62

In practice since: 1992

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Kath-lyn

Languages: English

Education Scripps Clinic and Research Institute : Residency

Medical College of Pennsylvania : Medical School

Scripps Clinic and Research Institute : Internship



Areas of focus Back evaluation and treatment

Cholesterol management

Complementary therapies

Neck pain

Nutrition

Smoking cessation techniques

Sports medicine

Trigger point injection

Weight management

Wellness programs

Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1912917345