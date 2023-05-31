Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 31, 2023 5.0 GLAD TO BE BACK @ SHARP !!!

Verified Patient May 30, 2023 5.0 He really took the time to explain everything regarding my concerns. Excellent Doctor

Verified Patient May 26, 2023 5.0 Very good experience! Dr Doan is very courteous, professional and attentive to my needs, requests and health issues. I am very grateful for his services.