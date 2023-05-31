Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kenneth Doan, MD
I am committed to serving my patients. I strive to combine communication, medical knowledge and hard work to surpass patient expectations.
Age:56
In practice since:1995
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Areas of focus
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
NPI
1932119120
Insurance plans accepted
Kenneth Doan, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
308 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
GLAD TO BE BACK @ SHARP !!!
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
He really took the time to explain everything regarding my concerns. Excellent Doctor
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Very good experience! Dr Doan is very courteous, professional and attentive to my needs, requests and health issues. I am very grateful for his services.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Above and Beyond Excellent and very good
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Kenneth Doan, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kenneth Doan, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
