Lisa Shue, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)

Sharp Rees-Stealy

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    858-499-2714
    Fax: 858-621-4022

 Female

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center:

 Residency

University of Southern California:

 Medical School

1851928196

Lisa Shue, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.

