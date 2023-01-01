About Kristopher Downing, MD

The field of orthopedic surgery has many parallels to carpentry and can be likened to human carpentry. My father is a carpenter and spending time around him shaped me into a very manual person. Also, years of musicianship and video games made me into a very manually dexterous person with excellent visuospatial skills that have been honed well within my specialty of orthopedic surgery and my subspecialty of hand and upper extremity surgery. I strive for meticulousness and attention to detail in all of the general orthopedic and hand/upper extremity care I provide to patients. This has led to fantastic patient outcomes, even in the face of devastating injury and/or disease. I subspecialize in the care of the upper limb (including the brachial plexus, shoulder, arm, elbow, forearm, wrist and hand) and pride myself in taking my time and utilizing my maximal effort and critical thinking for each case. Most importantly, I give patients the time and attention they need, despite the fast-paced "go, go, go" nature of today's health care environment. Treating everyone as if they were a family member keeps my patients exceptionally happy with my treatment decisions. Furthermore, this keeps patients, their family members and their close friends coming back for more of my care that everyone deserves and should expect of all physicians. Lastly, all patients make a tacit pact with me to comply with our agreed upon treatment decisions, which places the onus on the patient to get better in therapy once they have left my sight. My overall goal is to accurately diagnose your condition and provide you with reasonable treatment options. I welcome you to contact my office for an appointment to discuss all of your musculoskeletal issues. I enjoy spending time with my growing family in our growing neighborhood with other young professional growing families. I enjoy exercising, whether it is at my athletic club or on a spin bike. Snowboarding is a great getaway for me during the winter and early spring months.

Age: 44

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania : Residency

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship

University of Southern California : Fellowship



