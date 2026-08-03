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Kristopher L. Downing, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Upper extremity

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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In-network insurance plans

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750 Medical Center Ct

858-824-1703

750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 14
Chula Vista, CA 91911

9834 Genesee Ave

858-824-1703

9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 228
La Jolla, CA 92037

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Location and phone

  1. 750 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 14
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    858-824-1703

  2. 9834 Genesee Ave
    Suite 228
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-824-1703

About Kristopher L. Downing, MD

The field of orthopedic surgery has many parallels to carpentry and can be likened to human carpentry. My father is a carpenter and spending time around him shaped me into a very manual person. Also, years of musicianship and video games made me into a very manually dexterous person with excellent visuospatial skills that have been honed well within my specialty of orthopedic surgery and my subspecialty of hand and upper extremity surgery. I strive for meticulousness and attention to detail in all of the general orthopedic and hand/upper extremity care I provide to patients. This has led to fantastic patient outcomes, even in the face of devastating injury and/or disease. I subspecialize in the care of the upper limb (including the brachial plexus, shoulder, arm, elbow, forearm, wrist and hand) and pride myself in taking my time and utilizing my maximal effort and critical thinking for each case. Most importantly, I give patients the time and attention they need, despite the fast-paced "go, go, go" nature of today's health care environment. Treating everyone as if they were a family member keeps my patients exceptionally happy with my treatment decisions. Furthermore, this keeps patients, their family members and their close friends coming back for more of my care that everyone deserves and should expect of all physicians. Lastly, all patients make a tacit pact with me to comply with our agreed upon treatment decisions, which places the onus on the patient to get better in therapy once they have left my sight. My overall goal is to accurately diagnose your condition and provide you with reasonable treatment options. I welcome you to contact my office for an appointment to discuss all of your musculoskeletal issues. I enjoy spending time with my growing family in our growing neighborhood with other young professional growing families. I enjoy exercising, whether it is at my athletic club or on a spin bike. Snowboarding is a great getaway for me during the winter and early spring months.

Age: 47
In practice since: 2010
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania: Residency
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship
University of Southern California: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1851451439

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kristopher L. Downing, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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