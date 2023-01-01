Kumara Prathipati, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Kumara Prathipati, MD, Inc.502 Euclid Ave
Suite 203
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
About Kumara Prathipati, MD
Age:69
In practice since:1988
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Yale University:Fellowship
Kurnool Medical College (India):Medical School
Government General Hospital, Kurnool (India):Internship
Coney Island Hospital:Residency
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1538267778
Insurance plans accepted
Kumara Prathipati, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
