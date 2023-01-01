Maria Corazon Piansay, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center4004 Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Maria Corazon Piansay, MD
Age:54
In practice since:2008
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science:Internship
Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science:Residency
University of the East (Philippines):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1669680351
Insurance plans accepted
Maria Corazon Piansay, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
