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Mary Z. Bechis, MD

4.9

218 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Cardiology

858-939-6561
Fax: 858-309-3179

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Cardiology

858-939-6561
Fax: 858-521-2200

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Cardiology

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-939-6561
    Fax: 858-309-3179

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Cardiology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-939-6561
    Fax: 858-521-2200

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6561
    Fax: 858-874-2487

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Cardiology

2600 Via De La Valle

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Mary Z. Bechis, MD

Every day as a physician is both exciting and humbling. My patients and their families inspire me with their perseverance and resilience in some of the most intense and difficult moments. I want to help manage their heart conditions so that they can continue to live fulfilling and active lives. I strive to provide my patients with the knowledge to understand their condition and the treatment options available to them in order to formulate a plan together that is tailored to each individual. The goal is a cohesive patient-centered experience that combines the newest medical advances with a strong patient-physician relationship. Outside of work, I enjoy cooking, traveling, hiking and spending time with my family.

Age: 43
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: beaches

Education

Massachusetts General Hospital: Internship
Massachusetts General Hospital: Residency
University of California, San Francisco: Medical School
Massachusetts General Hospital: Fellowship
Scripps Clinic Medical Group: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1740500115

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mary Z. Bechis, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

218 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Bechis is not very good, she is excellent. She explains everything very clearly, agreat listener, thorough, and is very welcoming.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Very good

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Bechis is clearly a top-class, experienced professional. I am happy she is taking care of me.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Very informative

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Mary Z. Bechis, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.