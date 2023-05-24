About Mary Bechis, MD

Every day as a physician is exciting and humbling. Patients and their families inspire me with their perseverance and resilience in some of the most intense and difficult moments. I want to help manage their heart conditions so that they can continue to live fulfilling and active lives. I strive to provide my patients with the knowledge to understand their condition and treatment options in order to formulate a plan together that is tailored to each individual. The goal is a cohesive patient-centered experience that combines the newest medical advances with a strong patient-physician relationship. Outside of work, I enjoy cooking, traveling, hiking and spending time with my family.

Age: 40

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: beaches

Languages: English

Education Massachusetts General Hospital : Internship

Massachusetts General Hospital : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Medical School

Massachusetts General Hospital : Fellowship

Scripps Clinic Medical Group : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Cardiac calcium scoring

Cardiac cath - angiogram

Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging

Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)

Chemical stress test

Cholesterol management

Computed tomography (CT) scan

Computed tomography angiography (CTA)

Echocardiogram (ECHO)

Exercise stress test

Holter monitoring

Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)

Nuclear medicine studies

Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1740500115