About Mary Z. Bechis, MD

Every day as a physician is both exciting and humbling. My patients and their families inspire me with their perseverance and resilience in some of the most intense and difficult moments. I want to help manage their heart conditions so that they can continue to live fulfilling and active lives. I strive to provide my patients with the knowledge to understand their condition and the treatment options available to them in order to formulate a plan together that is tailored to each individual. The goal is a cohesive patient-centered experience that combines the newest medical advances with a strong patient-physician relationship. Outside of work, I enjoy cooking, traveling, hiking and spending time with my family.

Age: 43

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: beaches



Education Massachusetts General Hospital : Internship

Massachusetts General Hospital : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Medical School

Massachusetts General Hospital : Fellowship

Scripps Clinic Medical Group : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.