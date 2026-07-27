What women need to know about heart disease
Heart disease causes more deaths among women each year — more than all cancers combined.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Cardiology
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-939-6561
Fax: 858-309-3179
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Cardiology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-939-6561
Fax: 858-521-2200
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Cardiology
2600 Via De La Valle
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Every day as a physician is both exciting and humbling. My patients and their families inspire me with their perseverance and resilience in some of the most intense and difficult moments. I want to help manage their heart conditions so that they can continue to live fulfilling and active lives. I strive to provide my patients with the knowledge to understand their condition and the treatment options available to them in order to formulate a plan together that is tailored to each individual. The goal is a cohesive patient-centered experience that combines the newest medical advances with a strong patient-physician relationship. Outside of work, I enjoy cooking, traveling, hiking and spending time with my family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1740500115
Mary Z. Bechis, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
218 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Bechis is not very good, she is excellent. She explains everything very clearly, agreat listener, thorough, and is very welcoming.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Very good
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Bechis is clearly a top-class, experienced professional. I am happy she is taking care of me.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Very informative
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mary Z. Bechis, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mary Z. Bechis, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mary Z. Bechis, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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