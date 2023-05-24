Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
About Mary Bechis, MD
Every day as a physician is exciting and humbling. Patients and their families inspire me with their perseverance and resilience in some of the most intense and difficult moments. I want to help manage their heart conditions so that they can continue to live fulfilling and active lives. I strive to provide my patients with the knowledge to understand their condition and treatment options in order to formulate a plan together that is tailored to each individual. The goal is a cohesive patient-centered experience that combines the newest medical advances with a strong patient-physician relationship. Outside of work, I enjoy cooking, traveling, hiking and spending time with my family.
Age:40
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:beaches
Languages:English
Education
Massachusetts General Hospital:Internship
Massachusetts General Hospital:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
Massachusetts General Hospital:Fellowship
Scripps Clinic Medical Group:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Computed tomography (CT) scan
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
Ratings and reviews
4.9
153 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
I'm happy with my doctor.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Even though I have a medical issue the doctor was fabulous.
Verified PatientMay 2, 2023
5.0
Dr Bechis is excellent physician in every aspects. Knowledge, skills, experience, respectful, kind
Verified PatientApril 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Bechis is extraordinary. Knows her field VERY well.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
