Women leading the way in cardiovascular medicine
Female physicians provide a unique perspective on women’s heart health.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
(over age 16 only)
Virtual visits available
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.Book appointment
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
1625 E Main St
Suite 201
El Cajon, CA 92021
Get directions
619-486-6512
Fax: 619-486-6470
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
292 Euclid Ave
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92114
Get directions
619-616-2100
Fax: 619-616-2104
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
488 E Valley Pkwy
Suite 107
Escondido, CA 92025
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Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
955 Boardwalk
Suite 100
San Marcos, CA 92078
Get directions
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
1625 E Main St
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
292 Euclid Ave
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
765 Medical Center Ct
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
955 Boardwalk
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Being able to work in medicine is a privilege. Every day is stimulating and rewarding. We have the ability to help manage and treat many heart conditions so people can continue to live healthier, happier lives. I want to empower my patients to completely understand their health conditions and be involved in creating a care plan that is tailored to them. It is an honor to be trusted with something as important as a patients' heart health. A patient should also feel confident that their physician is committed to their health and would treat them like they would their loved ones. Outside of work, I enjoy running, traveling, and spending time with friends, my husband and two adorable kids.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1508170697
Meena R. Narayanan, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Meena R. Narayanan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Meena R. Narayanan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Meena R. Narayanan, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.