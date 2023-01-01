About Meena Narayanan, MD

Being able to work in medicine is a privilege. Every day is stimulating and rewarding. We have the ability to help manage and treat many heart conditions so people can continue to live healthier, happier lives. I want to empower my patients to completely understand their health conditions and be involved in creating a care plan that is tailored to them. It is an honor to be trusted with something as important as a patients' heart health. A patient should also feel confident that their physician is committed to their health and would treat them like they would their loved ones. Outside of work, I enjoy running, traveling, and spending time with friends, my husband and two adorable kids.

Age: 41

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education St. George's University : Medical School

University of Southern California Medical Center : Internship

University of Southern California Medical Center : Residency

University of Southern California Medical Center : Fellowship



Areas of focus Atrial fibrillation

Cardiac calcium scoring

Cardiac cath - angiogram

Chemical stress test

Cholesterol management

Chronic heart failure

Echocardiogram (ECHO)

Enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP)

Exercise stress test

Holter monitoring

Nuclear medicine studies

Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)

