Meena Narayanan, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
Meena Narayanan, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 16
Virtual visits available
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.Book appointment
Location and phone
- 1625 E Main St
Suite 201
El Cajon, CA 92021
Get directions
- 292 Euclid Ave
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92114
Get directions
- 488 E Valley Pkwy
Suite 107
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
- 955 Boardwalk
Suite 100
San Marcos, CA 92078
Get directions
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego765 Medical Center Ct
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Meena Narayanan, MD
Being able to work in medicine is a privilege. Every day is stimulating and rewarding. We have the ability to help manage and treat many heart conditions so people can continue to live healthier, happier lives. I want to empower my patients to completely understand their health conditions and be involved in creating a care plan that is tailored to them. It is an honor to be trusted with something as important as a patients' heart health. A patient should also feel confident that their physician is committed to their health and would treat them like they would their loved ones. Outside of work, I enjoy running, traveling, and spending time with friends, my husband and two adorable kids.
Age:41
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
St. George's University:Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center:Internship
University of Southern California Medical Center:Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1508170697
Insurance plans accepted
Meena Narayanan, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Meena Narayanan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Meena Narayanan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.