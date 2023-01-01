Provider Image

Meena Narayanan, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 16
Virtual visits available
  1. 1625 E Main St
    Suite 201
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    619-486-6512
  2. 292 Euclid Ave
    Suite 210
    San Diego, CA 92114
    619-616-2100
  3. 488 E Valley Pkwy
    Suite 107
    Escondido, CA 92025
    760-294-0480
  4. 955 Boardwalk
    Suite 100
    San Marcos, CA 92078
    760-798-8855
  5. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
    765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 211
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-616-2100

Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
765 Medical Center Ct
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Meena Narayanan, MD

Being able to work in medicine is a privilege. Every day is stimulating and rewarding. We have the ability to help manage and treat many heart conditions so people can continue to live healthier, happier lives. I want to empower my patients to completely understand their health conditions and be involved in creating a care plan that is tailored to them. It is an honor to be trusted with something as important as a patients' heart health. A patient should also feel confident that their physician is committed to their health and would treat them like they would their loved ones. Outside of work, I enjoy running, traveling, and spending time with friends, my husband and two adorable kids.
Age:
 41
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
St. George's University:
 Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center:
 Internship
University of Southern California Medical Center:
 Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Areas of focus
NPI
1508170697

