Michael L. Pomerantz, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hand surgery
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Upper extremity
Insurance
Michael L. Pomerantz, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hand surgery
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Upper extremity
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
3444 Kearny Villa Rd
Suite 401
San Diego, CA 92123
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Synergy Orthopedic Specialists
955 Lane Ave
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91914
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About Michael L. Pomerantz, MD
I chose to become a physician to help those who may be in pain or struggling with loss of function. The human body is an amazing multisystem structure and I feel fortunate to be able to assist people of all age groups and activity levels to regain or improve its use. I thoroughly enjoy working with patients who are motivated to be better and to guide them in incorporating their own beliefs and goals. Aside from spending time with my family when I am not working, I enjoy athletics and Brazilian jiujitsu.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Carpal tunnel
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Fracture management
- Hand microsurgery
- Hand surgery
- Hand therapy
- Nerve repair
- Orthopedic surgery
- Reattachments
- Reconstructive surgery
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Tendon repair
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1356505705
Insurance plans accepted
Michael L. Pomerantz, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael L. Pomerantz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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