Michael Lucius Pomerantz, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 3444 Kearny Villa Rd
    Suite 401
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    619-421-3400
  2. LSC Orthopedics
    955 Lane Ave
    Suite 200
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions
    619-421-3400

About Michael Lucius Pomerantz, MD

I chose to become a physician to help those who may be in pain or struggling with loss of function. The human body is an amazing multisystem structure and I feel fortunate to be able to assist people of all age groups and activity levels to regain or improve its use. I thoroughly enjoy working with patients who are motivated to be better and to guide them in incorporating their own beliefs and goals. Aside from spending time with my family when I am not working, I enjoy athletics and Brazilian jiujitsu.
Age:
 41
In practice since:
 2016
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 looshus
Languages: 
English
Education
UC San Diego Medical Center:
 Residency
Albany Medical College:
 Medical School
UC San Diego Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1356505705

Insurance plans accepted

Michael Lucius Pomerantz, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Lucius Pomerantz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.