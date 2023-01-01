About Michael Lucius Pomerantz, MD

I chose to become a physician to help those who may be in pain or struggling with loss of function. The human body is an amazing multisystem structure and I feel fortunate to be able to assist people of all age groups and activity levels to regain or improve its use. I thoroughly enjoy working with patients who are motivated to be better and to guide them in incorporating their own beliefs and goals. Aside from spending time with my family when I am not working, I enjoy athletics and Brazilian jiujitsu.

Age: 41

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: looshus

Languages: English

Education UC San Diego Medical Center : Residency

Albany Medical College : Medical School

UC San Diego Medical Center : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.