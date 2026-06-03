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Michael L. Pomerantz, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hand surgery

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Upper extremity

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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3444 Kearny Villa Rd

619-421-3400

3444 Kearny Villa Rd
Suite 401
San Diego, CA 92123

Synergy Orthopedic Specialists

619-421-3400

955 Lane Ave
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91914

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 3444 Kearny Villa Rd
    Suite 401
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    619-421-3400

  2. Synergy Orthopedic Specialists

    955 Lane Ave
    Suite 200
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions

    619-421-3400

About Michael L. Pomerantz, MD

I chose to become a physician to help those who may be in pain or struggling with loss of function. The human body is an amazing multisystem structure and I feel fortunate to be able to assist people of all age groups and activity levels to regain or improve its use. I thoroughly enjoy working with patients who are motivated to be better and to guide them in incorporating their own beliefs and goals. Aside from spending time with my family when I am not working, I enjoy athletics and Brazilian jiujitsu.

Age: 44
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: looshus

Education

UC San Diego Medical Center: Residency
Albany Medical College: Medical School
UC San Diego Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1356505705

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michael L. Pomerantz, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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