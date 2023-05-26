About Nancy Maly (Cheng), MD

Medicine offers the deeply humbling opportunity to make a tangible difference in someone's life. I am fortunate to have had the mentorship of many remarkable physicians along the way whose guidance and support led me to this career. Practicing dermatology is a true joy and privilege. The most rewarding part of my work is the doctor-patient relationship, which serves as a daily reminder of why I chose this profession. As a fellowship-trained pediatric dermatologist, I also enjoy attending to the unique needs and skin issues of infants and children, some of our most vulnerable and inspiring patients. Music has always been an important part of my life. In my free time, I have enjoyed playing the violin in various orchestras. Most recently, I was a musician for Symphony Irvine in Orange County.

In practice since: 2017

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish , Taiwanese

Education University of California, Irvine : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Johns Hopkins University Hospital : Medical School



Areas of focus Acne

Biopsy

Eczema

LGBTQ health

Psoriasis

Shingles

Skin cancer

Wart treatment

