Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Nancy Maly (Cheng), MD
Medicine offers the deeply humbling opportunity to make a tangible difference in someone's life. I am fortunate to have had the mentorship of many remarkable physicians along the way whose guidance and support led me to this career. Practicing dermatology is a true joy and privilege. The most rewarding part of my work is the doctor-patient relationship, which serves as a daily reminder of why I chose this profession. As a fellowship-trained pediatric dermatologist, I also enjoy attending to the unique needs and skin issues of infants and children, some of our most vulnerable and inspiring patients. Music has always been an important part of my life. In my free time, I have enjoyed playing the violin in various orchestras. Most recently, I was a musician for Symphony Irvine in Orange County.
In practice since:2017
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish, Taiwanese
Education
University of California, Irvine:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Johns Hopkins University Hospital:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Biopsy
- Eczema
- LGBTQ health
- Psoriasis
- Shingles
- Skin cancer
- Wart treatment
NPI
1073874178
Insurance plans accepted
Nancy Maly (Cheng), MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
106 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Procedure went very well. Both Dr. Maly and Staff were very professional
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
4.0
She did take care of my main issue .
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Super quick helpful and gave excellent recommendations
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
No bad experience, only good experience, thank you
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Nancy Maly (Cheng), MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nancy Maly (Cheng), MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
