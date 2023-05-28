Medical Doctor
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
About Nicholas Dembitsky, MD
It is a privilege to help people, as well as to establish long-term relationships with my patients. I believe that everyone's medical care should be individually tailored. We all have unique characteristics that need to be considered when deciding a treatment plan. Communication is paramount. Outside of work, I love rock climbing and surfing; however, most importantly I love spending time with my family.
Age:41
In practice since:2016
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
New York Medical College:Medical School
University of Arizona:Internship
University of Arizona:Residency
Areas of focus
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Men's health
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Women's health
Ratings and reviews
4.9
280 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
All good. Took EKG Dr discussed EKG finding. Gave me copy. Made the next appointment and prescribed blood measures he wanted for me
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
I'm blessed to have finally found a great doctor. Since going on Medi-care it's been difficult to find a good doctor. Dr. Dembitsky is the fourth doctor I've seen. Glad to find him.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr. Dembitsky ALWAYS takes his time and listens as I go through my concerns list!
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
The doctor reviewed my results, treatment, medication and prevention, workshop and asked me for my input.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Nicholas Dembitsky, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicholas Dembitsky, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
