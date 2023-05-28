About Nicholas Dembitsky, MD

It is a privilege to help people, as well as to establish long-term relationships with my patients. I believe that everyone's medical care should be individually tailored. We all have unique characteristics that need to be considered when deciding a treatment plan. Communication is paramount. Outside of work, I love rock climbing and surfing; however, most importantly I love spending time with my family.

Age: 41

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education New York Medical College : Medical School

University of Arizona : Internship

University of Arizona : Residency



Areas of focus Diabetes

Hypertension

Men's health

Osteoporosis

Preventive medicine

Women's health

