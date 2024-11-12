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Paulo Guillinta, MD

4.9

196 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Cardiology

858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2379

480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Cardiology

    480 H Street
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    858-939-6561
    Fax: 858-874-2379

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6561
    Fax: 858-874-2487

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

2929 Health Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Paulo Guillinta, MD

My principal role as a treating physician is to provide the patient with accurate information about their diagnosis and treatment options. Once the patient is well-informed, we can work together to accomplish a desired goal. I enjoy helping others feel well so that they can live healthy, productive lives with great quality. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife and tireless two boys. I love music, traveling to exotic destinations and playing soccer.

Age: 52
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Gee-gin-ta; Soft G
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1881661536

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Ratings and reviews

4.9

196 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Guillinta is such a kind soul and very compassionate and understanding. He explains his plan of care and while he encourages his patients to eat well, stay active and take care of ourselves, he also recognizes the challenges to always do the right thing. And shares not to beat ourselves up, explaining we should focus on doing things in moderation to allow us the occasional misstep.

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

He is a fantastic cardiologist. Thorough and responsive. Best he can be.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Grilling (heart doctor) is a very great doctor. The more I see him, the more Im very happy him and his kindness! AWESOME DOCTOR

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

I recommend Sharp's to anyone in conversations about health care. They are very professional in what they do.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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