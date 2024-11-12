About Paulo Guillinta, MD

My principal role as a treating physician is to provide the patient with accurate information about their diagnosis and treatment options. Once the patient is well-informed, we can work together to accomplish a desired goal. I enjoy helping others feel well so that they can live healthy, productive lives with great quality. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife and tireless two boys. I love music, traveling to exotic destinations and playing soccer.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Gee-gin-ta; Soft G

Languages: Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.