Paulo Guillinta, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista
    525 Third Ave.
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-585-4304
  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
    2929 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-6561

About Paulo Guillinta, MD

My principal role as a treating physician is to provide the patient with accurate information about their diagnosis and treatment options. Once the patient is well-informed, we can work together to accomplish a desired goal. I enjoy helping others feel well so that they can live healthy, productive lives with great quality. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife and tireless two boys. I love music, traveling to exotic destinations and playing soccer.
Age:
 49
In practice since:
 2006
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Gee-gin-ta; Soft G
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1881661536
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Ratings and reviews

4.8
155 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 22, 2023
5.0
I could not have been more pleased with.
Verified Patient
April 30, 2023
5.0
He listens & attends his patients with pleasure & I give him thanks for being a good doctor. #1. All perfect. #2. Yes all good. #3. Perfect. #4. Yes good. #5. Listened to me in every moment & attended me very well. Is very good doctor. Tell him thanks. #6. Of course.
Verified Patient
April 21, 2023
5.0
I feel that I am receiving the best of care during my visits here at Sharp.
Verified Patient
April 14, 2023
5.0
Doctor listened and took action.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Paulo Guillinta, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paulo Guillinta, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
