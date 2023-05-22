About Paulo Guillinta, MD

My principal role as a treating physician is to provide the patient with accurate information about their diagnosis and treatment options. Once the patient is well-informed, we can work together to accomplish a desired goal. I enjoy helping others feel well so that they can live healthy, productive lives with great quality. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife and tireless two boys. I love music, traveling to exotic destinations and playing soccer.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Gee-gin-ta; Soft G

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Cardiac calcium scoring

Cardiac cath - angiogram

Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging

Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)

Chemical stress test

Cholesterol management

Computed tomography (CT) scan

Computed tomography angiography (CTA)

Echocardiogram (ECHO)

Exercise stress test

Holter monitoring

Hypertension

Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)

Nuclear medicine studies

Peripheral ultrafiltration

Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)

NPI 1881661536