When a caregiver becomes a patient
After a frightening morning, one Sharp caregiver discovers a hidden heart condition — and learns the importance of listening to your body.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Cardiology
480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2379
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology
2929 Health Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
My principal role as a treating physician is to provide the patient with accurate information about their diagnosis and treatment options. Once the patient is well-informed, we can work together to accomplish a desired goal. I enjoy helping others feel well so that they can live healthy, productive lives with great quality. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife and tireless two boys. I love music, traveling to exotic destinations and playing soccer.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1881661536
4.9
196 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Guillinta is such a kind soul and very compassionate and understanding. He explains his plan of care and while he encourages his patients to eat well, stay active and take care of ourselves, he also recognizes the challenges to always do the right thing. And shares not to beat ourselves up, explaining we should focus on doing things in moderation to allow us the occasional misstep.
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
He is a fantastic cardiologist. Thorough and responsive. Best he can be.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Grilling (heart doctor) is a very great doctor. The more I see him, the more Im very happy him and his kindness! AWESOME DOCTOR
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
I recommend Sharp's to anyone in conversations about health care. They are very professional in what they do.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paulo Guillinta, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paulo Guillinta, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Paulo Guillinta, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
After a frightening morning, one Sharp caregiver discovers a hidden heart condition — and learns the importance of listening to your body.
During Men’s Health Month, Bob’s story reminds us emergencies aren’t always dramatic — listening to your body can make all the difference.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.