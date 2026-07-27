Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668
About Peggy L. Manuel, MD
I became a physician because I wanted to help others, especially to prevent health problems. I love practicing pediatrics in a preventive manner and enjoy discussing optimal nutrition as well as integrative health approaches. I strive to give patients the care I would like to receive for myself and my family. Since I work part time every day, I am able to care for myself and share my knowledge more easily. I believe that laughing helps us live longer, more relaxed lives. Outside of work, I like to walk, ballroom dance, explore a variety of foods and farmers' markets and research nutritional and integrative health studies.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1750391157
Insurance plans accepted
Peggy L. Manuel, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
41 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
1.2
Had a horrible experience with dr Peggy Manuel. My son's symptoms was not treated with respect, taken seriously, and not resolved. The sr stated because my son was "smiling" that nothing was wrong with him and everything was fine which is a red flag to me.
Verified Patient
April 3, 2026
5.0
Dr. Manuel always has scientific backed knowledge and valuable information our family appreciates.
Verified Patient
February 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Manuel is one-of-a-kind and I'm truly grateful she is my kids' pediatrician. She have some helpful advise about Elderberry, which has helped my children not miss one day of school this year. Our family truly values her expertise.
Verified Patient
January 25, 2026
5.0
Great doctor but it can be hard to understand her voice
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peggy L. Manuel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peggy L. Manuel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.