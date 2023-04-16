About Peggy Manuel, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to help others, especially to prevent health problems. I love practicing pediatrics in a preventive manner and enjoy discussing optimal nutrition as well as integrative health approaches. I strive to give patients the care I would like to receive for myself and my family. Since I work part time every day, I am able to care for myself and share my knowledge more easily. I believe that laughing helps us live longer, more relaxed lives. Outside of work, I like to walk, ballroom dance, explore a variety of foods and farmers' markets and research nutritional and integrative health studies.

Age: 67

In practice since: 1994

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Internship

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



