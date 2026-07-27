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Peggy L. Manuel, MD

4.6

41 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-262-8668

About Peggy L. Manuel, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to help others, especially to prevent health problems. I love practicing pediatrics in a preventive manner and enjoy discussing optimal nutrition as well as integrative health approaches. I strive to give patients the care I would like to receive for myself and my family. Since I work part time every day, I am able to care for myself and share my knowledge more easily. I believe that laughing helps us live longer, more relaxed lives. Outside of work, I like to walk, ballroom dance, explore a variety of foods and farmers' markets and research nutritional and integrative health studies.

Age: 69
In practice since: 1994
Gender: Female

Education

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Internship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1750391157

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Peggy L. Manuel, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

41 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

1.2

Had a horrible experience with dr Peggy Manuel. My son's symptoms was not treated with respect, taken seriously, and not resolved. The sr stated because my son was "smiling" that nothing was wrong with him and everything was fine which is a red flag to me.

Verified Patient

April 3, 2026

5.0

Dr. Manuel always has scientific backed knowledge and valuable information our family appreciates.

Verified Patient

February 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Manuel is one-of-a-kind and I'm truly grateful she is my kids' pediatrician. She have some helpful advise about Elderberry, which has helped my children not miss one day of school this year. Our family truly values her expertise.

Verified Patient

January 25, 2026

5.0

Great doctor but it can be hard to understand her voice

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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