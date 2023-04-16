Provider Image

Peggy Manuel, MD

Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
First available
Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
    2929 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-499-2701

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Peggy Manuel, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to help others, especially to prevent health problems. I love practicing pediatrics in a preventive manner and enjoy discussing optimal nutrition as well as integrative health approaches. I strive to give patients the care I would like to receive for myself and my family. Since I work part time every day, I am able to care for myself and share my knowledge more easily. I believe that laughing helps us live longer, more relaxed lives. Outside of work, I like to walk, ballroom dance, explore a variety of foods and farmers' markets and research nutritional and integrative health studies.
Age:
 67
In practice since:
 1994
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Internship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
Ratings and reviews

4.7
51 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
April 16, 2023
5.0
Love Dr. Manuel
Verified Patient
April 9, 2023
5.0
Amazing!!
Verified Patient
February 10, 2023
5.0
Dr. Manuel is always attentive and thorough.
Verified Patient
January 13, 2023
5.0
She was AMAZING!!!
