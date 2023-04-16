Medical Doctor
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Peggy Manuel, MD
I became a physician because I wanted to help others, especially to prevent health problems. I love practicing pediatrics in a preventive manner and enjoy discussing optimal nutrition as well as integrative health approaches. I strive to give patients the care I would like to receive for myself and my family. Since I work part time every day, I am able to care for myself and share my knowledge more easily. I believe that laughing helps us live longer, more relaxed lives. Outside of work, I like to walk, ballroom dance, explore a variety of foods and farmers' markets and research nutritional and integrative health studies.
Age:67
In practice since:1994
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Internship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1750391157
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Peggy Manuel, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
51 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 16, 2023
5.0
Love Dr. Manuel
Verified PatientApril 9, 2023
5.0
Amazing!!
Verified PatientFebruary 10, 2023
5.0
Dr. Manuel is always attentive and thorough.
Verified PatientJanuary 13, 2023
5.0
She was AMAZING!!!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Peggy Manuel, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peggy Manuel, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
