Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-481-9755
Care schedule
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Tuesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Dr. Rebecca Preziosi, Dr. Jennifer Barkley and Dr. Jaclyn Jensen practice as a team and are available on different days to provide care to their patients.
About Rebecca J. Preziosi, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Barkley and Dr. Jaclyn Jensen, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I enjoy helping people and making a positive contribution to their lives. My goal is to help my patients live their healthiest life possible. I view the doctor-patient relationship as a team, working together to achieve optimal health. I especially enjoy working with families, from newborns to the elderly. One member of a family often affects another, and I think it’s important for each person’s health that we address these interrelationships. I spend most of my spare time with my family, including my husband and two young sons.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1629253927
Insurance plans accepted
Rebecca J. Preziosi, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
125 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
5.0
NA
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr Preziosi is fantastic. She listens to you and explains in easy to understand language. Dr Preziosi goes over everything with you and also thinks ahead of different scenarios to give her best care and treatment (if necessary) for me.
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
Dr. PREZIOSI is an outstanding physician. She is compassionate, patient and always willing to listen my concerns. I greatly appreciate her care and feel very lucky to have her as my physician. Thank you so much. Dr. PREZIOSI.
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
We did not have a lot of issues to discuss, but her knowledge and recall of my personal history provides a lot of confidence. She provides individualized care.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rebecca J. Preziosi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rebecca J. Preziosi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
Jennifer A. Barkley, MD
4.8
San Diego
Appointments available
In-person and virtual visits
Jaclyn A. Jensen, DO
4.9
San Diego
Appointments available
In-person and virtual visits
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.