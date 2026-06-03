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Rebecca J. Preziosi, MD

4.9

125 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

858-499-2708
Fax: 858-481-9755

12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

    12710 Carmel Country Road
    San Diego, CA 92130
    Get directions

    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-481-9755

Care schedule

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Dr. Rebecca Preziosi, Dr. Jennifer Barkley and Dr. Jaclyn Jensen practice as a team and are available on different days to provide care to their patients.

About Rebecca J. Preziosi, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Barkley and Dr. Jaclyn Jensen, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I enjoy helping people and making a positive contribution to their lives. My goal is to help my patients live their healthiest life possible. I view the doctor-patient relationship as a team, working together to achieve optimal health. I especially enjoy working with families, from newborns to the elderly. One member of a family often affects another, and I think it’s important for each person’s health that we address these interrelationships. I spend most of my spare time with my family, including my husband and two young sons.

Age: 48
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: PREZ-EE-O-CEE

Education

Georgetown University: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1629253927

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Rebecca J. Preziosi, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

125 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

5.0

NA

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr Preziosi is fantastic. She listens to you and explains in easy to understand language. Dr Preziosi goes over everything with you and also thinks ahead of different scenarios to give her best care and treatment (if necessary) for me.

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

Dr. PREZIOSI is an outstanding physician. She is compassionate, patient and always willing to listen my concerns. I greatly appreciate her care and feel very lucky to have her as my physician. Thank you so much. Dr. PREZIOSI.

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

We did not have a lot of issues to discuss, but her knowledge and recall of my personal history provides a lot of confidence. She provides individualized care.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Jennifer A. Barkley, MD

4.8

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

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Jaclyn A. Jensen, DO

4.9

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.