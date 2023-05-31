About Rebecca Preziosi, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Barkley and Dr. Jaclyn Jensen, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I enjoy helping people and making a positive contribution to their lives. My goal is to help my patients live their healthiest life possible. I view the doctor-patient relationship as a team, working together to achieve optimal health. I especially enjoy working with families, from newborns to the elderly. One member of a family often affects another, and I think it’s important for each person’s health that we address these interrelationships. I spend most of my spare time with my family, including my husband and two young sons.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: PREZ-EE-O-CEE

Languages: English

Education Georgetown University : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



