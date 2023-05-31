Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions858-499-2708
Fax: 858-481-9755
Care schedule
-
Friday
Dr. Rebecca Preziosi, Dr. Jennifer Barkley and Dr. Jaclyn Jensen practice as a team and are available on different days to provide care to their patients.
When Rebecca Preziosi, MD is unavailable, other providers are here to care for you.
About Rebecca Preziosi, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Barkley and Dr. Jaclyn Jensen, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I enjoy helping people and making a positive contribution to their lives. My goal is to help my patients live their healthiest life possible. I view the doctor-patient relationship as a team, working together to achieve optimal health. I especially enjoy working with families, from newborns to the elderly. One member of a family often affects another, and I think it’s important for each person’s health that we address these interrelationships. I spend most of my spare time with my family, including my husband and two young sons.
Age:45
In practice since:2008
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:PREZ-EE-O-CEE
Languages:English
Education
Georgetown University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1629253927
Insurance plans accepted
Rebecca Preziosi, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
138 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Preziosi is always very courteous, and takes the time to answer any questions. She follows up and always helpful.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Very good
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
I trust Dr. Presiosi. She is a great listener and makes a real effort to include me concerning my care. She uses good common sense and is very honest in her conversation concerning my health.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr. Preziosi is the best!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Rebecca Preziosi, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rebecca Preziosi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
