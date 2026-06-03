About Jaclyn A. Jensen, DO

I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Barkley and Dr. Rebecca Preziosi, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician to help people live happy and healthy lives. I have always been humbled by the way individuals allow me the opportunity to assist with their health care. I am passionate about keeping my patients healthy through disease prevention, regular screenings and evidence-based medicine. I believe that patient-doctor partnerships and open communication are essential in providing the exceptional care that all patients deserve. As a family physician, I especially enjoy taking care of whole families — children of all ages, parents and grandparents. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time outdoors with my husband and two children.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Jack-lin Jensen



Education Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton : Residency

Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton : Internship

Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.