Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-481-9755
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
About Jaclyn A. Jensen, DO
I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Barkley and Dr. Rebecca Preziosi, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician to help people live happy and healthy lives. I have always been humbled by the way individuals allow me the opportunity to assist with their health care. I am passionate about keeping my patients healthy through disease prevention, regular screenings and evidence-based medicine. I believe that patient-doctor partnerships and open communication are essential in providing the exceptional care that all patients deserve. As a family physician, I especially enjoy taking care of whole families — children of all ages, parents and grandparents. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time outdoors with my husband and two children.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Doctor of osteopathy
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1265401988
Insurance plans accepted
Jaclyn A. Jensen, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
107 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
5.0
Dr Jensen is a thoughtful provider who listens well and adjusts accordingly for the best exchange of information. Excellent health provider.
Verified Patient
May 9, 2026
5.0
Please see earlier comments. I am very happy to be Dr. Jensen's patient and trust her advice.
Verified Patient
May 9, 2026
5.0
I love Dr. Jensen. I will drive 30 minutes away just to see her. She's the first doctor in decades that I feel like has actively fostered a listening relationship with me and makes me feel seen and heard.
Verified Patient
May 2, 2026
5.0
Excellent Doctor and I would highly recommend her.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jaclyn A. Jensen, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
Rebecca J. Preziosi, MD
4.9
San Diego
Appointments available
In-person and virtual visits
Jennifer A. Barkley, MD
4.8
San Diego
Appointments available
In-person and virtual visits
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.