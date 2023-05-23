Jaclyn Jensen, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Jaclyn Jensen, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
Care partners
When Jaclyn Jensen, DO is unavailable, other providers are here to care for you.
About Jaclyn Jensen, DO
I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Barkley and Dr. Rebecca Preziosi, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician to help people live happy and healthy lives. I have always been humbled by the way individuals allow me the opportunity to assist with their health care. I am passionate about keeping my patients healthy through disease prevention, regular screenings and evidence-based medicine. I believe that patient-doctor partnerships and open communication are essential in providing the exceptional care that all patients deserve. As a family physician, I especially enjoy taking care of whole families — children of all ages, parents and grandparents. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time outdoors with my husband and two children.
Age:46
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Jack-lin Jensen
Languages:English
Education
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton:Residency
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton:Internship
Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1265401988
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jaclyn Jensen, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
119 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
She was very caring and listened to me
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr Jensen is the best provider I have ever had
Verified PatientApril 27, 2023
5.0
Wonderful care from Dr. Jensen. She is proactive in managing my care.
Verified PatientApril 26, 2023
5.0
I loved my visit with my doctor since she made the visit so personal & comfortable. She was very prompt, concerned about my questions & caring.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jaclyn Jensen, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jaclyn Jensen, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jaclyn Jensen, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jaclyn Jensen, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.