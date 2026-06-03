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Jaclyn A. Jensen, DO

4.9

107 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

858-499-2708
Fax: 858-481-9755

12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

    12710 Carmel Country Road
    San Diego, CA 92130
    Get directions

    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-481-9755

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Thursday

About Jaclyn A. Jensen, DO

I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Barkley and Dr. Rebecca Preziosi, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician to help people live happy and healthy lives. I have always been humbled by the way individuals allow me the opportunity to assist with their health care. I am passionate about keeping my patients healthy through disease prevention, regular screenings and evidence-based medicine. I believe that patient-doctor partnerships and open communication are essential in providing the exceptional care that all patients deserve. As a family physician, I especially enjoy taking care of whole families — children of all ages, parents and grandparents. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time outdoors with my husband and two children.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Jack-lin Jensen

Education

Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton: Residency
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton: Internship
Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1265401988

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jaclyn A. Jensen, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

107 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 30, 2026

5.0

Dr Jensen is a thoughtful provider who listens well and adjusts accordingly for the best exchange of information. Excellent health provider.

Verified Patient

May 9, 2026

5.0

Please see earlier comments. I am very happy to be Dr. Jensen's patient and trust her advice.

Verified Patient

May 9, 2026

5.0

I love Dr. Jensen. I will drive 30 minutes away just to see her. She's the first doctor in decades that I feel like has actively fostered a listening relationship with me and makes me feel seen and heard.

Verified Patient

May 2, 2026

5.0

Excellent Doctor and I would highly recommend her.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Rebecca J. Preziosi, MD

4.9

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

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Jennifer A. Barkley, MD

4.8

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.