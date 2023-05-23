Jaclyn Jensen, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley
    12710 Carmel Country Road
    San Diego, CA 92130
    Get directions
    858-499-2708

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
Care partners
When Jaclyn Jensen, DO is unavailable, other providers are here to care for you.

About Jaclyn Jensen, DO

I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Barkley and Dr. Rebecca Preziosi, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician to help people live happy and healthy lives. I have always been humbled by the way individuals allow me the opportunity to assist with their health care. I am passionate about keeping my patients healthy through disease prevention, regular screenings and evidence-based medicine. I believe that patient-doctor partnerships and open communication are essential in providing the exceptional care that all patients deserve. As a family physician, I especially enjoy taking care of whole families — children of all ages, parents and grandparents. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time outdoors with my husband and two children.
Age:
 46
In practice since:
 2015
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 Jack-lin Jensen
Languages: 
English
Education
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton:
 Residency
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton:
 Internship
Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1265401988
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Jaclyn Jensen, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.9
119 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
She was very caring and listened to me
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
5.0
Dr Jensen is the best provider I have ever had
Verified Patient
April 27, 2023
5.0
Wonderful care from Dr. Jensen. She is proactive in managing my care.
Verified Patient
April 26, 2023
5.0
I loved my visit with my doctor since she made the visit so personal & comfortable. She was very prompt, concerned about my questions & caring.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jaclyn Jensen, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jaclyn Jensen, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.

Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
Provider Image
Rebecca Preziosi, MD
4.9
San Diego
First Available
Loading...
Loading...
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.