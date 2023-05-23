About Jaclyn Jensen, DO

I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Barkley and Dr. Rebecca Preziosi, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician to help people live happy and healthy lives. I have always been humbled by the way individuals allow me the opportunity to assist with their health care. I am passionate about keeping my patients healthy through disease prevention, regular screenings and evidence-based medicine. I believe that patient-doctor partnerships and open communication are essential in providing the exceptional care that all patients deserve. As a family physician, I especially enjoy taking care of whole families — children of all ages, parents and grandparents. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time outdoors with my husband and two children.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Jack-lin Jensen

Languages: English

Education Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton : Residency

Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton : Internship

Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus ADHD (adults)

ADHD (pediatrics)

Anxiety and panic disorders

Arthritis

Back evaluation and treatment

Cholesterol management

Cryosurgery

Depression

Diabetes

Eczema

Esophageal reflux

Fibromyalgia

Hay fever

Headache

Heartburn

Hemorrhoids

Hypertension

Impotence

Men's health

Menopause

Neck pain

Nutrition

Preventive medicine

Sexually transmitted diseases

Shingles

Smoking cessation techniques

Wart treatment

Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1265401988