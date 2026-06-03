About Jennifer A. Barkley, MD

My training in both internal medicine and pediatrics lets me follow whole families over time, which I love. I believe that every person deserves the best health care available, and I think that caring partnerships between people and their doctors can result in happier, healthier lives.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Female



Education University of Massachusetts : Residency

University of Massachusetts : Medical School

University of Massachusetts : Internship



Areas of focus LGBTQ health

Nutrition

Preventive medicine

Weight management

Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.