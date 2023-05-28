Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Care schedule
-
Wednesday
Care partners
When Jennifer Barkley, MD is unavailable, other providers are here to care for you.
About Jennifer Barkley, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Jaclyn Jensen and Dr. Rebecca Preziosi, and we work together to provide you excellent care. Dr. Barkley's practice is closed to adults but will still accept patients under 18 years of age. My training in both internal medicine and pediatrics lets me follow whole families over time, which I love. I believe that every person deserves the best health care available, and I think that caring partnerships between people and their doctors can result in happier, healthier lives.
Age:42
In practice since:2011
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Massachusetts:Residency
University of Massachusetts:Medical School
University of Massachusetts:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1326238072
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jennifer Barkley, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
95 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Just a great overall experience. Always is with Dr. Barkely.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr Barkley is amazing. She is thorough and patient; she listens and treats me like we are a team working together on my health. Couldn't ask for a better doctor
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Barkley is amazing she always listens and makes sure that I am up-to-date on everything I need to stay healthy. She's always concerned about me and ask the right questions. I am so happy with Dr. Barkley. She has made my life so much better.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
She is the best doctor I've ever had - truly cares about her patience and her communication is OUTSTANDING!! I wish I could nominate her for awards but the Sharp recognize your doctor emails require an amount we just don't have to contribute, which is really a shame!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jennifer Barkley, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Barkley, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
