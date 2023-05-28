About Jennifer Barkley, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Jaclyn Jensen and Dr. Rebecca Preziosi, and we work together to provide you excellent care. Dr. Barkley's practice is closed to adults but will still accept patients under 18 years of age. My training in both internal medicine and pediatrics lets me follow whole families over time, which I love. I believe that every person deserves the best health care available, and I think that caring partnerships between people and their doctors can result in happier, healthier lives.

Age: 42

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of Massachusetts : Residency

University of Massachusetts : Medical School

University of Massachusetts : Internship



Areas of focus LGBTQ health

Nutrition

Preventive medicine

Weight management

Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1326238072