The journey of a lifetime
At age 70, Sue Rose is about to kick off a journey most often taken by people in their 20s and 30s.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
(under age 18 only)
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-481-9755
Monday
Wednesday
Friday
My training in both internal medicine and pediatrics lets me follow whole families over time, which I love. I believe that every person deserves the best health care available, and I think that caring partnerships between people and their doctors can result in happier, healthier lives.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1326238072
Jennifer A. Barkley, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
111 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Barkley is knowledgeable and professional. I appreciate her thoughtfulness-
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Dr. Barkley is extremely conscientious and very thorough.
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
Excellent, caring physician
Verified Patient
March 31, 2026
5.0
The doctor asks good questions to make sure she understands my physical problems.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer A. Barkley, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer A. Barkley, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jennifer A. Barkley, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
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4.9
San Diego
Appointments available
In-person and virtual visits
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4.9
San Diego
Appointments available
In-person and virtual visits
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.