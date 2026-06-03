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Jennifer A. Barkley, MD

4.8

111 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(under age 18 only)

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

858-499-2708
Fax: 858-481-9755

12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

    12710 Carmel Country Road
    San Diego, CA 92130
    Get directions

    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-481-9755

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Friday

About Jennifer A. Barkley, MD

My training in both internal medicine and pediatrics lets me follow whole families over time, which I love. I believe that every person deserves the best health care available, and I think that caring partnerships between people and their doctors can result in happier, healthier lives.

Age: 45
In practice since: 2011
Gender: Female

Education

University of Massachusetts: Residency
University of Massachusetts: Medical School
University of Massachusetts: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1326238072

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jennifer A. Barkley, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

111 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Barkley is knowledgeable and professional. I appreciate her thoughtfulness-

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Dr. Barkley is extremely conscientious and very thorough.

Verified Patient

June 4, 2026

5.0

Excellent, caring physician

Verified Patient

March 31, 2026

5.0

The doctor asks good questions to make sure she understands my physical problems.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Jennifer A. Barkley, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Rebecca J. Preziosi, MD

4.9

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

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Jaclyn A. Jensen, DO

4.9

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.