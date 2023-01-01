About Steven Carlson, MD

I decided to become a physician because I found value in a job that allows for such profound human interaction every day. Cardiac arrhythmia care has advanced quickly in the last decade. I am proud to partner with Sharp to bring the most advanced arrhythmia care to the San Diego community. In my spare time, I enjoy gardening as well as traveling the world with my family.

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Southern California Medical Center : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Internship

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency

University of Southern California : Fellowship



