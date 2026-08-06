Love at first spark
A marriage between two doctors who care for the hearts of their patients — and each other.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
(board certified)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
(board certified)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-616-2100
Fax: 619-616-2104
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
865 3rd Avenue
Suite 133
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
858-294-4100
Fax: 619-650-5485
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
286 Euclid Avenue
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92114
Get directions
619-616-2100
Fax: 619-768-6301
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
765 Medical Center Ct
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Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
865 3rd Avenue
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Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
286 Euclid Avenue
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I decided to become a physician because I found value in a job that allows for such profound human interaction every day. Cardiac arrhythmia care has advanced quickly in the last decade. I am proud to partner with Sharp to bring the most advanced arrhythmia care to the San Diego community. In my spare time, I enjoy gardening as well as traveling the world with my family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1467602946
Steven K. Carlson, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven K. Carlson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven K. Carlson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Steven K. Carlson, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.