Provider Image

Steven Carlson, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 1625 E Main St
    Suite 201
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    Get directions
    619-486-6512
  2. 292 Euclid Ave
    Suite 210
    San Diego, CA 92114
    Get directions
    619-616-2100
  3. 488 E Valley Pkwy
    Suite 109
    Escondido, CA 92025
    Get directions
    760-294-0480
  4. 955 Boardwalk
    Suite 100
    San Marcos, CA 92078
    Get directions
    760-798-8855
  5. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
    765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 211
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    619-616-2100

About Steven Carlson, MD

I decided to become a physician because I found value in a job that allows for such profound human interaction every day. Cardiac arrhythmia care has advanced quickly in the last decade. I am proud to partner with Sharp to bring the most advanced arrhythmia care to the San Diego community. In my spare time, I enjoy gardening as well as traveling the world with my family.
Age:
 42
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Southern California Medical Center:
 Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Residency
University of Southern California:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1467602946

Insurance plans accepted

Steven Carlson, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Steven Carlson, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven Carlson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.