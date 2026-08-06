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Steven K. Carlson, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiac electrophysiology

(board certified)

Cardiology

Cardiovascular disease

(board certified)

Interventional cardiology

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

619-616-2100
Fax: 619-616-2104

765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

858-294-4100
Fax: 619-650-5485

865 3rd Avenue
Suite 133
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

619-616-2100
Fax: 619-768-6301

286 Euclid Avenue
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92114

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

    765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 211
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-616-2100
    Fax: 619-616-2104

  2. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

    865 3rd Avenue
    Suite 133
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    858-294-4100
    Fax: 619-650-5485

  3. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

    286 Euclid Avenue
    Suite 204
    San Diego, CA 92114
    Get directions

    619-616-2100
    Fax: 619-768-6301

Care schedule

Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

765 Medical Center Ct

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Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

865 3rd Avenue

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Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

286 Euclid Avenue

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About Steven K. Carlson, MD

I decided to become a physician because I found value in a job that allows for such profound human interaction every day. Cardiac arrhythmia care has advanced quickly in the last decade. I am proud to partner with Sharp to bring the most advanced arrhythmia care to the San Diego community. In my spare time, I enjoy gardening as well as traveling the world with my family.

Age: 45
Gender: Male

Education

University of Southern California Medical Center: Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles: Internship
University of California, Los Angeles: Residency
University of Southern California: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1467602946

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Steven K. Carlson, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.