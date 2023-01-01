Steven Carlson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Location and phone
- 1625 E Main St
Suite 201
El Cajon, CA 92021
- 292 Euclid Ave
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92114
- 488 E Valley Pkwy
Suite 109
Escondido, CA 92025
- 955 Boardwalk
Suite 100
San Marcos, CA 92078
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Steven Carlson, MD
I decided to become a physician because I found value in a job that allows for such profound human interaction every day. Cardiac arrhythmia care has advanced quickly in the last decade. I am proud to partner with Sharp to bring the most advanced arrhythmia care to the San Diego community. In my spare time, I enjoy gardening as well as traveling the world with my family.
Age:42
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Southern California Medical Center:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
University of Southern California:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Advanced heart failure management
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Chronic heart failure
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Nuclear medicine studies
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1467602946
Insurance plans accepted
Steven Carlson, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Steven Carlson, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven Carlson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
