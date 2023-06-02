About Suhail Zavaro, MD

My practice provides comprehensive cardiovascular diagnoses and treatments to all patients. We place a strong focus on prevention of heart disease and recommend aggressive treatments when needed and appropriate. When I am not working, I enjoy reading and spending time with my wife and children. Learn more about Dr. Zavaro at zavaromd.com

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Za-va-ro

Languages: English , Arabic , Syriac Aramaic

Education Brown University : Residency

Helene Fuld Medical Center : Internship

University of Aleppo (Syria) : Medical School

Brown University : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus Cardiac calcium scoring

Cardiac cath - angiogram

Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)

Chemical stress test

Cholesterol management

Chronic heart failure

Computed tomography angiography (CTA)

Critical care

Echocardiogram (ECHO)

Enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP)

Exercise stress test

Holter monitoring

Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)

Nuclear medicine studies

Peripheral ultrafiltration

Tilt table test

Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)

Weight management

