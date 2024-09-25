Provider Image

Suhail H. Zavaro, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Scheduling not available for this provider

This provider does not see patients by appointment.

About Suhail H. Zavaro, MD

My practice provides comprehensive cardiovascular diagnoses and treatments to all patients. We place a strong focus on prevention of heart disease and recommend aggressive treatments when needed and appropriate. When I am not working, I enjoy reading and spending time with my wife and children. Learn more about Dr. Zavaro at zavaromd.com

In practice since: 2000
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Za-va-ro
Languages: Arabic

Education

Brown University: Residency
Helene Fuld Medical Center: Internship
University of Aleppo (Syria): Medical School
Brown University: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1730258195

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Suhail H. Zavaro, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.