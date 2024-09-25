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This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Suhail H. Zavaro, MD
My practice provides comprehensive cardiovascular diagnoses and treatments to all patients. We place a strong focus on prevention of heart disease and recommend aggressive treatments when needed and appropriate. When I am not working, I enjoy reading and spending time with my wife and children. Learn more about Dr. Zavaro at zavaromd.com
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1730258195
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Suhail H. Zavaro, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Suhail H. Zavaro, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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