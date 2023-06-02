Suhail Zavaro, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Critical care medicine
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group300 S Pierce St
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Suhail Zavaro, MD
My practice provides comprehensive cardiovascular diagnoses and treatments to all patients. We place a strong focus on prevention of heart disease and recommend aggressive treatments when needed and appropriate. When I am not working, I enjoy reading and spending time with my wife and children. Learn more about Dr. Zavaro at zavaromd.com
In practice since:2000
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Za-va-ro
Languages:English, Arabic, Syriac Aramaic
Education
Brown University:Residency
Helene Fuld Medical Center:Internship
University of Aleppo (Syria):Medical School
Brown University:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- Critical care
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Peripheral ultrafiltration
- Tilt table test
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Weight management
NPI
1730258195
Insurance plans accepted
Suhail Zavaro, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
44 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
5.0
I had a good experience. *Dr. Zavaro, is caring _____ and easy to understand.
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
5.0
Very attentive.
Verified PatientApril 9, 2023
3.4
*Dr. Z. is always friendly & caring, I am 95 yrs. and a still here. Dr. said lungs clear & heart good!
Verified PatientFebruary 15, 2023
5.0
Very thorough!
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Suhail Zavaro, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Suhail Zavaro, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
