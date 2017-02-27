Heart-healthy tabbouleh (recipe)

Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart
Tabbouleh is a delicious Syrian-Lebanese dish that has become a popular healthy vegetarian option around the world.
Usually served as a salad or appetizer, tabbouleh is packed with heart-healthy ingredients, vitamins and minerals, and is low in saturated fat and rich in fiber.
Dr. Suhail Zavaro, a cardiologist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, shares his family’s best recipe for tabbouleh.
Heart-Healthy Tabbouleh
Serve it with fresh pita bread or lettuce leaves.
4 cups parsley, minced
1/2 cup bulgur (a finely ground, cracked wheat)
1 cup tomato, diced
3/4 cup cucumber, peeled and diced
1/2 cup fresh mint, minced
3/4 cup scallion, minced
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
In a bowl, soak the bulgur in 1 cup of water for 10 minutes. Then drain the water. You may hand-squeeze the bulgur to get rid of any excess water. In a separate bowl, mix the tomato, scallion, mint, parsley and salt. Add the bulgur, olive oil and lemon juice, and thoroughly mix ingredients. Serve in a ball or flat on a plate with pita bread or lettuce leaves.
