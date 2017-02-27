Heart-healthy tabbouleh (recipe)

By The Health News Team | February 27, 2017
Tabbouleh: a family recipe (video)

Dr. and Mrs. Suhail and Luna Zavaro share their family’s recipe for heart-healthy tabbouleh.

Tabbouleh is a delicious Syrian-Lebanese dish that has become a popular healthy vegetarian option around the world.

Usually served as a salad or appetizer, tabbouleh is packed with heart-healthy ingredients, vitamins and minerals, and is low in saturated fat and rich in fiber.

Dr. Suhail Zavaro, a cardiologist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, shares his family’s best recipe for tabbouleh.

Heart-Healthy Tabbouleh
Serve it with fresh pita bread or lettuce leaves.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups parsley, minced

  • 1/2 cup bulgur (a finely ground, cracked wheat)

  • 1 cup tomato, diced

  • 3/4 cup cucumber, peeled and diced

  • 1/2 cup fresh mint, minced

  • 3/4 cup scallion, minced

  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

  • 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 teaspoon salt

Directions

In a bowl, soak the bulgur in 1 cup of water for 10 minutes. Then drain the water. You may hand-squeeze the bulgur to get rid of any excess water. In a separate bowl, mix the tomato, scallion, mint, parsley and salt. Add the bulgur, olive oil and lemon juice, and thoroughly mix ingredients. Serve in a ball or flat on a plate with pita bread or lettuce leaves.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Suhail Zavaro

Dr. Suhail Zavaro

Contributor

Dr. Suhail Zavaro is a cardiologist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

