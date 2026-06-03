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Susette K. Var, MD

4.9

250 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711

Care schedule

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About Susette K. Var, MD

I chose to pursue becoming a physician because I felt that it would be a good opportunity to use my interests to be of help to others. I enjoy working with patients to optimize their physical and mental health. Being outdoors — and especially hiking — is incredibly gratifying to me when I am not working. I also enjoy video games and playing with my bird.

Age: 39
In practice since: 2017
Gender: Female
Languages: Cambodian

Education

Virginia Commonwealth University: Internship
Virginia Commonwealth University: Residency
Eastern Virginia Medical School: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1730593559

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Susette K. Var, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

250 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Var explained me the alternatives to help my leg veins cured. She also recommended ways to help my swollen ankle to get better.

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Excellent!

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Dr.Var has always been great about my care, always listens, and is quick to respond.

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Dr Var always listens to my concerns and answers questions thoroughly.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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