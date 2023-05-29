Susette Var, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Susette Var, MD
I chose to pursue becoming a physician because I felt that it would be a good opportunity to use my interests to be of help to others. I enjoy working with patients to optimize their physical and mental health. Being outdoors — and especially hiking — is incredibly gratifying to me when I am not working. I also enjoy video games and playing with my bird.
Age:37
In practice since:2017
Gender:Female
Languages:Cambodian, English
Education
Virginia Commonwealth University:Internship
Virginia Commonwealth University:Residency
Eastern Virginia Medical School:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Contraception
- Diabetes
- End-of-life care
- Hypertension
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1730593559
Insurance plans accepted
Susette Var, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
222 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Var is very attentive and listens to my concerns.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Var is wonderful. Thorough, professional, listens, asks questions and I feel she truly cares about her patients. So glad she is my doctor!
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Var and staff have always shown concern and discuss medical conditions in ways I understand and I feel comfortable with and confident in their instructions and explanations.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr. Var listened to my concerns and recommended a plan that I felt very good about. She was very supportive.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Susette Var, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
