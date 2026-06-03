Susette K. Var, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Susette K. Var, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Susette K. Var, MD
I chose to pursue becoming a physician because I felt that it would be a good opportunity to use my interests to be of help to others. I enjoy working with patients to optimize their physical and mental health. Being outdoors — and especially hiking — is incredibly gratifying to me when I am not working. I also enjoy video games and playing with my bird.
Education
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Contraception
- Diabetes
- End-of-life care
- Hypertension
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1730593559
Insurance plans accepted
Susette K. Var, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
250 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Var explained me the alternatives to help my leg veins cured. She also recommended ways to help my swollen ankle to get better.
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Excellent!
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Dr.Var has always been great about my care, always listens, and is quick to respond.
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Dr Var always listens to my concerns and answers questions thoroughly.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susette K. Var, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.