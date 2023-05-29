About Susette Var, MD

I chose to pursue becoming a physician because I felt that it would be a good opportunity to use my interests to be of help to others. I enjoy working with patients to optimize their physical and mental health. Being outdoors — and especially hiking — is incredibly gratifying to me when I am not working. I also enjoy video games and playing with my bird.

In practice since: 2017

Education Virginia Commonwealth University : Internship

Virginia Commonwealth University : Residency

Eastern Virginia Medical School : Medical School



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

Contraception

Diabetes

End-of-life care

Hypertension

Immunizations for foreign travel

Preventive medicine

