Susette Var, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Not accepting new patients
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    858-499-2711

About Susette Var, MD

I chose to pursue becoming a physician because I felt that it would be a good opportunity to use my interests to be of help to others. I enjoy working with patients to optimize their physical and mental health. Being outdoors — and especially hiking — is incredibly gratifying to me when I am not working. I also enjoy video games and playing with my bird.
Age:
 37
In practice since:
 2017
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
Cambodian, English
Education
Virginia Commonwealth University:
 Internship
Virginia Commonwealth University:
 Residency
Eastern Virginia Medical School:
 Medical School
NPI
1730593559
Ratings and reviews

4.8
222 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Var is very attentive and listens to my concerns.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Var is wonderful. Thorough, professional, listens, asks questions and I feel she truly cares about her patients. So glad she is my doctor!
Verified Patient
May 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Var and staff have always shown concern and discuss medical conditions in ways I understand and I feel comfortable with and confident in their instructions and explanations.
Verified Patient
May 19, 2023
5.0
Dr. Var listened to my concerns and recommended a plan that I felt very good about. She was very supportive.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Susette Var, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susette Var, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
