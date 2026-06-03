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Thuy Anh T. Le, MD

4.9

260 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

858-939-6531
Fax: 858-874-2351

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

858-939-6531

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

858-621-4145
Fax: 858-621-4107

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

858-621-4145

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6531
    Fax: 858-874-2351

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6531

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-621-4145
    Fax: 858-621-4107

  4. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-621-4145

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

2929 Health Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Thuy Anh T. Le, MD

Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I believe the foundation of any good patient-physician relationship is built on trust, empathy and respect. I think of each patient as being someone's parent, sibling or child, and strive to treat them how I would want my own family or loved ones to be treated. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family. My hobbies include reading, hiking and traveling.

Age: 46
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Twee On Lay
Languages: Vietnamese

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Internship
Northwestern University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1811163926

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Thuy Anh T. Le, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

260 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

4.4

Dr. Le moved quickly through the pre-procedure conversation. Perhaps nerves on my part, but I found it a little difficult to keep up with the pace of the conversation.

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

Dr. Le is the best gastroenterologist I have ever had! She makes me feel heard, she is extremely knowledgeable, speaks at the perfect pace, and I feel like she genuinely cares for my overall health.

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

Dr. Le provides great care, supportive and informative guidance. She addresses my concerns with attentiveness and understanding. I appreciate the level of care that Dr. Le and the clinic staff continue to provide.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr Thuy listens to your concerns and her recommendations have improved my life

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.