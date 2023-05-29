Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Thuy Anh Le, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I believe the foundation of any good patient-physician relationship is built on trust, empathy and respect. I think of each patient as being someone's parent, sibling or child, and strive to treat them how I would want my own family or loved ones to be treated. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family. My hobbies include reading, hiking and traveling.
Age:43
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Twee On Lay
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Northwestern University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal reflux
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Hepatitis
- Ulcerative colitis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1811163926
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Thuy Anh Le, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
263 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
The doctor explained the results of my procedure and suggested that I add more fiber to my diet. Other than that I would be seen again in 10 years.
Verified PatientMay 8, 2023
5.0
Dr. Thuy Le was fantastic. She was very caring and considerate. She explained everything to me and made sure I knew exactly what was going on. She was the best!!!
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
Dr Te was incredibly friendly and I felt like I was in great hands.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Le rocks!!!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Thuy Anh Le, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thuy Anh Le, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Thuy Anh Le, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thuy Anh Le, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.