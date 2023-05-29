About Thuy Anh Le, MD

Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I believe the foundation of any good patient-physician relationship is built on trust, empathy and respect. I think of each patient as being someone's parent, sibling or child, and strive to treat them how I would want my own family or loved ones to be treated. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family. My hobbies include reading, hiking and traveling.

Age: 43

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Twee On Lay

Languages: English , Vietnamese

Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Internship

Northwestern University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1811163926