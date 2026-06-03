Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6531
Fax: 858-874-2351
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-621-4145
Fax: 858-621-4107
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Thuy Anh T. Le, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I believe the foundation of any good patient-physician relationship is built on trust, empathy and respect. I think of each patient as being someone's parent, sibling or child, and strive to treat them how I would want my own family or loved ones to be treated. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family. My hobbies include reading, hiking and traveling.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1811163926
Insurance plans accepted
Thuy Anh T. Le, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
260 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
4.4
Dr. Le moved quickly through the pre-procedure conversation. Perhaps nerves on my part, but I found it a little difficult to keep up with the pace of the conversation.
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
Dr. Le is the best gastroenterologist I have ever had! She makes me feel heard, she is extremely knowledgeable, speaks at the perfect pace, and I feel like she genuinely cares for my overall health.
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
Dr. Le provides great care, supportive and informative guidance. She addresses my concerns with attentiveness and understanding. I appreciate the level of care that Dr. Le and the clinic staff continue to provide.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr Thuy listens to your concerns and her recommendations have improved my life
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thuy Anh T. Le, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.