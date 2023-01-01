About Tim Gurtch, MD

My definition of a good doctor is giving the best medical care possible and being available when the patient needs you.

Age: 72

In practice since: 2003

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Russian

Education Omsk Regional Hospital, Russia : Medical School

North Oakland Medical Center : Residency

North Oakland Medical Center : Fellowship



Areas of focus Arthritis

Back evaluation and treatment

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Chronic pain management

Depression

End-of-life care

Fibromyalgia

Geriatrics

Headache

Hemorrhoids

Immigration physicals

Preventive medicine

Weight management

Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.