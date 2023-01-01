Provider Image

Tim Gurtch, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Encompass Family Physicians Medical Group
    8875 La Mesa Blvd
    Suite C
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-668-8100

About Tim Gurtch, MD

My definition of a good doctor is giving the best medical care possible and being available when the patient needs you.
Age:
 72
In practice since:
 2003
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Russian
Education
Omsk Regional Hospital, Russia:
 Medical School
North Oakland Medical Center:
 Residency
North Oakland Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1881694776

Insurance plans accepted

Tim Gurtch, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tim Gurtch, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tim Gurtch, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.