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Tommy S. Korn, MD

4.9

423 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

James S. Brown Pavilion Surgery

858-939-5034
Fax: 858-939-5106

3075 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123-2773

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology

858-939-5400
Fax: 858-939-5415

3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. James S. Brown Pavilion Surgery

    3075 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123-2773
    Get directions

    858-939-5034
    Fax: 858-939-5106

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8220
    Fax: 619-568-8089

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Floor 4
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-5400
    Fax: 858-939-5415

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology

3075 Health Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

About Tommy S. Korn, MD

I strive to provide my patients with a compassionate and conservative approach using evidence-based medicine and proven surgical techniques. I became a physician to follow in my parents' footsteps in doing good for humanity. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. In my spare time I try to enjoy life and appreciate its fragile nature.

In practice since: 2001
Gender: Male
Languages: Thai

Education

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas: Internship
Jules Stein Eye Institute: Fellowship
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1659383149

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Tommy S. Korn, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

423 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Dr. Korn is amazing. He tells it like it is in a way that makes you feel very comfortable. He certainly answers any questions you have. He also has a great sense of humor!

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

This is a world class team that defines what patient care should be.

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

Love them.

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Since I have a condition that was not picked up by a previous non-Sharp doctor, I am grateful to have Dr. Korn taking care of my cornea/cataract issues.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.