Care beyond the clinic: Tech support for cataract patients
Clearer vision starts with smarter care. Emerging mobile technology is enhancing The Sharp Experience for cataract surgery patients.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
James S. Brown Pavilion Surgery
3075 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123-2773
Get directions
858-939-5034
Fax: 858-939-5106
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology
3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-5400
Fax: 858-939-5415
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology
3075 Health Center Drive
Monday
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Friday
I strive to provide my patients with a compassionate and conservative approach using evidence-based medicine and proven surgical techniques. I became a physician to follow in my parents' footsteps in doing good for humanity. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. In my spare time I try to enjoy life and appreciate its fragile nature.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1659383149
Tommy S. Korn, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
423 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Dr. Korn is amazing. He tells it like it is in a way that makes you feel very comfortable. He certainly answers any questions you have. He also has a great sense of humor!
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
This is a world class team that defines what patient care should be.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
Love them.
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Since I have a condition that was not picked up by a previous non-Sharp doctor, I am grateful to have Dr. Korn taking care of my cornea/cataract issues.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tommy S. Korn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tommy S. Korn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Tommy S. Korn, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Clearer vision starts with smarter care. Emerging mobile technology is enhancing The Sharp Experience for cataract surgery patients.
Decades ago, Marylou delivered her daughter Marissa at Sharp Mary Birch. Today, they work together as surgical technologists at James S. Brown Pavilion.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.