About Tommy Korn, MD

I strive to provide my patients with a compassionate and conservative approach using evidence-based medicine and proven surgical techniques. I became a physician to follow in my parents' footsteps in doing good for humanity. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. In my spare time I try to enjoy life and appreciate its fragile nature.

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Thai

Education Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas : Internship

Jules Stein Eye Institute : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1659383149