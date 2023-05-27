Tommy Korn, MD

Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants
    3075 Health Center Drive
    Fourth Floor
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-939-5400

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Tommy Korn, MD

I strive to provide my patients with a compassionate and conservative approach using evidence-based medicine and proven surgical techniques. I became a physician to follow in my parents' footsteps in doing good for humanity. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. In my spare time I try to enjoy life and appreciate its fragile nature.
In practice since:
 2001
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Thai
Education
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas:
 Internship
Jules Stein Eye Institute:
 Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1659383149
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Tommy Korn, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.9
363 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 27, 2023
5.0
Excellent work and caring about patients
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Very helpful
Verified Patient
May 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Korn is amazing. Thoughtful, funny, efficient, and excellent at what he does!
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
Communication was perfect and made sure I verbalize back my plan for my eye , great manor
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 250 recognitions
Tommy Korn, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tommy Korn, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.