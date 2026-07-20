About Tommy S. Korn, MD

I strive to provide my patients with a compassionate and conservative approach using evidence-based medicine and proven surgical techniques. I became a physician to follow in my parents' footsteps in doing good for humanity. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. In my spare time I try to enjoy life and appreciate its fragile nature.

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male

Languages: Thai

Education Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas : Internship

Jules Stein Eye Institute : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



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