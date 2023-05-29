Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
About Tony Nguyen, DPM
Prior to medicine, I worked as a chemist at a biotech firm. I love to interact with people and felt that I would receive more fulfilment through helping others as a physician. Although I am board-certified in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, I strive to give my patients all treatment options available for their foot and ankle conditions, whether surgical or nonsurgical. My philosophy is to treat everyone with kindness and respect and provide high-quality care. I enjoy exercising, reading, eating well, outdoor activities and spending quality time with my family outside of work.
Age:50
In practice since:2015
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Wen
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
California College Of Podiatric Medicine:Medical School
Kaiser Permanente:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bunions
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Sports medicine
- Wart treatment
Ratings and reviews
5.0
381 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
4.8
Dr Nguyen has no bad experiences, including his staff.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Nguyen explained every treatment he do to my problem
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Very thorough and explained everything very well.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Yes. Told him my husband should see him.
