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Tony T. Nguyen, DPM

4.9

419 ratings

Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Podiatry

858-526-6147
Fax: 858-526-6041

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Podiatry

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-526-6147
    Fax: 858-526-6041

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

About Tony T. Nguyen, DPM

Prior to medicine, I worked as a chemist at a biotech firm. I love to interact with people and felt that I would receive more fulfilment through helping others as a physician. Although I am board-certified in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, I strive to give my patients all treatment options available for their foot and ankle conditions, whether surgical or nonsurgical. My philosophy is to treat everyone with kindness and respect and provide high-quality care. I enjoy exercising, reading, eating well, outdoor activities and spending quality time with my family outside of work.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Wen

Education

California College Of Podiatric Medicine: Medical School
Kaiser Permanente: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1922136647

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Tony T. Nguyen, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

419 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Doctor always mentions options.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Nyugen is very pleasant and thorough. I feel lucky to have him as a doctor

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

The whole staff from the front office to the nurse, then Dr was so pleasant and professional yet warm and welcoming. Dr Nguyen was very nice, courteous and patient. He is definitely an asset to Sharp Rees Steely. Our first visit with him but definitely One of the best experiences

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr. Nguyen is so calm and caring. He has such a pleasant demeanor and is willing to answer all our questions.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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