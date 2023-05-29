Provider Image

Tony Nguyen, DPM

Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92121
    858-526-6147

About Tony Nguyen, DPM

Prior to medicine, I worked as a chemist at a biotech firm. I love to interact with people and felt that I would receive more fulfilment through helping others as a physician. Although I am board-certified in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, I strive to give my patients all treatment options available for their foot and ankle conditions, whether surgical or nonsurgical. My philosophy is to treat everyone with kindness and respect and provide high-quality care. I enjoy exercising, reading, eating well, outdoor activities and spending quality time with my family outside of work.
Age:
 50
In practice since:
 2015
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Wen
Languages: 
English, Vietnamese
California College Of Podiatric Medicine:
 Medical School
Kaiser Permanente:
 Residency
5.0
381 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 29, 2023
4.8
Dr Nguyen has no bad experiences, including his staff.
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Nguyen explained every treatment he do to my problem
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
Very thorough and explained everything very well.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
Yes. Told him my husband should see him.
