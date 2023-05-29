About Tony Nguyen, DPM

Prior to medicine, I worked as a chemist at a biotech firm. I love to interact with people and felt that I would receive more fulfilment through helping others as a physician. Although I am board-certified in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, I strive to give my patients all treatment options available for their foot and ankle conditions, whether surgical or nonsurgical. My philosophy is to treat everyone with kindness and respect and provide high-quality care. I enjoy exercising, reading, eating well, outdoor activities and spending quality time with my family outside of work.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Wen

Languages: English , Vietnamese

Education California College Of Podiatric Medicine : Medical School

Kaiser Permanente : Residency



Areas of focus Bunions

Diabetic foot care

Foot problems

Fracture management

Nail removal

Orthotics

Sports medicine

Wart treatment

NPI 1922136647