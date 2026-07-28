Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Podiatry
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-526-6147
Fax: 858-526-6041
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Tony T. Nguyen, DPM
Prior to medicine, I worked as a chemist at a biotech firm. I love to interact with people and felt that I would receive more fulfilment through helping others as a physician. Although I am board-certified in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, I strive to give my patients all treatment options available for their foot and ankle conditions, whether surgical or nonsurgical. My philosophy is to treat everyone with kindness and respect and provide high-quality care. I enjoy exercising, reading, eating well, outdoor activities and spending quality time with my family outside of work.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bunions
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Sports medicine
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1922136647
Insurance plans accepted
Tony T. Nguyen, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
419 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Doctor always mentions options.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Nyugen is very pleasant and thorough. I feel lucky to have him as a doctor
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
The whole staff from the front office to the nurse, then Dr was so pleasant and professional yet warm and welcoming. Dr Nguyen was very nice, courteous and patient. He is definitely an asset to Sharp Rees Steely. Our first visit with him but definitely One of the best experiences
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr. Nguyen is so calm and caring. He has such a pleasant demeanor and is willing to answer all our questions.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tony T. Nguyen, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.