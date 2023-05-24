Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 12
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch
1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
About Veena Arun, MD
Helping people live a more full life is a privilege. Specifically, helping to restore and enhance vision is a tremendous opportunity that is very gratifying to me as a physician. I can directly make a difference for my patients and the community. Patients come in with various issues and it is a pleasure to evaluate their concerns and provide the best solutions whenever possible to help improve their quality of vision and life. In my spare time, I love gardening, hiking, swimming and traveling.
Age:58
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Uh-Roon
Languages:English
Education
Loyola University:Residency
University of Chicago:Medical School
Loyola University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1093871246
Insurance plans accepted
Veena Arun, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
262 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Thank you ALL.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Arun explained my eye tests and analysis extremely well. After many tests, she answered my questions thoroughly and I now understand my situation very well. I appreciated her explanation so much. It was easy to now see why multiple tests were needed.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Very quick visit!
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
4.2
Good
Special recognitions
