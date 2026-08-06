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Veena V. Arun, MD

4.6

460 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

(over age 12 only)

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology

619-397-3088
Fax: 619-397-3388

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 1
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology

858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 1
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3088
    Fax: 619-397-3388

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2301
    Fax: 858-521-2018

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8220
    Fax: 619-568-8089

About Veena V. Arun, MD

Helping people live a more full life is a privilege. Specifically, helping to restore and enhance vision is a tremendous opportunity that is very gratifying to me as a physician. I can directly make a difference for my patients and the community. Patients come in with various issues and it is a pleasure to evaluate their concerns and provide the best solutions whenever possible to help improve their quality of vision and life. In my spare time, I love gardening, hiking, swimming and traveling.

Age: 61
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Uh-Roon

Education

Loyola University: Residency
University of Chicago: Medical School
Loyola University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1093871246

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Veena V. Arun, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

460 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Provider discussed treatment options

4.6

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

4.8

Bad experience at check out. Would not give me my next appointment,

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

4.6

First time I have me Dr Araun. She is very personable, I like her. She did give me a lot of information, at too fast a speek for me to catch it all, but I still was pleased with the appointment.

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

4.6

Dr Arun seems excellent in her knowledge and skill. In her interaction. Not so much

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

I am very satisfied with their service.

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Jennifer Lee, MD

5.0

Santee

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.