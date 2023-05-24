About Veena Arun, MD

Helping people live a more full life is a privilege. Specifically, helping to restore and enhance vision is a tremendous opportunity that is very gratifying to me as a physician. I can directly make a difference for my patients and the community. Patients come in with various issues and it is a pleasure to evaluate their concerns and provide the best solutions whenever possible to help improve their quality of vision and life. In my spare time, I love gardening, hiking, swimming and traveling.

Age: 58

In practice since: 2021

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Uh-Roon

Languages: English

Education Loyola University : Residency

University of Chicago : Medical School

Loyola University : Internship



NPI 1093871246