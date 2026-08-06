Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 12 only)
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 1
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3088
Fax: 619-397-3388
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089
About Veena V. Arun, MD
Helping people live a more full life is a privilege. Specifically, helping to restore and enhance vision is a tremendous opportunity that is very gratifying to me as a physician. I can directly make a difference for my patients and the community. Patients come in with various issues and it is a pleasure to evaluate their concerns and provide the best solutions whenever possible to help improve their quality of vision and life. In my spare time, I love gardening, hiking, swimming and traveling.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1093871246
Insurance plans accepted
Veena V. Arun, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
460 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
4.8
Bad experience at check out. Would not give me my next appointment,
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
4.6
First time I have me Dr Araun. She is very personable, I like her. She did give me a lot of information, at too fast a speek for me to catch it all, but I still was pleased with the appointment.
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
4.6
Dr Arun seems excellent in her knowledge and skill. In her interaction. Not so much
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
I am very satisfied with their service.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.