I have always been interested in caring for people and felt that becoming a physician would be very gratifying. I am committed to comprehensive and compassionate care of patients and their families. I genuinely love children and am interested to see their growth and development progress. My practice is conveniently located in Eastlake in a beautiful and welcoming facility and is easily accessible from Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, Coronado, San Ysidro, Bonita, National City and Spring Valley/Lemon Grove. In my spare time, I enjoy serving my parish church.

Age: 73

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: owera

Languages: English

Education Overlook Hospital : Residency

Children's Specialized Hospital (NJ) : Internship

Far Eastern University (Philippines) : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Allergy treatment

Asthma

Chronic cough

Colic

Eczema

Enuresis (bed wetting)

Hay fever

Headache

Preventive medicine

Recurrent infections

Tuberculosis

