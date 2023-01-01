Victoria Oira, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
- 890 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 203
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Care schedule
Wednesday
About Victoria Oira, MD
I have always been interested in caring for people and felt that becoming a physician would be very gratifying. I am committed to comprehensive and compassionate care of patients and their families. I genuinely love children and am interested to see their growth and development progress. My practice is conveniently located in Eastlake in a beautiful and welcoming facility and is easily accessible from Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, Coronado, San Ysidro, Bonita, National City and Spring Valley/Lemon Grove. In my spare time, I enjoy serving my parish church.
Age:73
In practice since:1999
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:owera
Languages:English
Education
Overlook Hospital:Residency
Children's Specialized Hospital (NJ):Internship
Far Eastern University (Philippines):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Chronic cough
- Colic
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Tuberculosis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1134172448
Insurance plans accepted
Victoria Oira, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Victoria Oira, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Victoria Oira, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
