Verified Patient May 29, 2023 5.0

Whatever you're paying Dr Kurisu, it's not enough. He is an amazing doctor. He is very bright, always up to date on the best standards of care, thorough, and never rushes. He listens to every concern and explains options. He is sincere and empathetic, he wants to do whatever he can to keep you well. I nominate him for doctor of the year!