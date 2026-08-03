Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Wayne O. Kurisu, MD
I chose a career in medicine because I like listening to people.
Education
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Tuberculosis
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1881606309
Insurance plans accepted
Wayne O. Kurisu, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
392 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Always a great experience!
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
He explains and listens well
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
He is wonderful
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
I always feel like I am getting the best medical care with Dr. Kurisu. He is a very smart and detailed doctor.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wayne O. Kurisu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wayne O. Kurisu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.