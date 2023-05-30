Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
About Wayne Kurisu, MD
I chose a career in medicine because I like listening to people.
Age:55
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Tuberculosis
- Weight management
Insurance plans accepted
Wayne Kurisu, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
305 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Wayne Kurisu was very direct and thorough. I felt confortable speaking to him with my concerns.
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Whatever you're paying Dr Kurisu, it's not enough. He is an amazing doctor. He is very bright, always up to date on the best standards of care, thorough, and never rushes. He listens to every concern and explains options. He is sincere and empathetic, he wants to do whatever he can to keep you well. I nominate him for doctor of the year!
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Dr Kurisu is the best in town and I'm glad to be back in his care. He explained my medical issues in terms I could easily understand. He is always caring and compassionate.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
4.0
I had a good experience with Dr.Kurishu first time meeting him
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Wayne Kurisu, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
