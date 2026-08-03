Provider Image

Wayne O. Kurisu, MD

4.9

392 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    858-499-2703
    Fax: 619-446-1742

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Wayne O. Kurisu, MD

I chose a career in medicine because I like listening to people.

Age: 58
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Francisco: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1881606309

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Wayne O. Kurisu, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

392 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Always a great experience!

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

He explains and listens well

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

He is wonderful

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

I always feel like I am getting the best medical care with Dr. Kurisu. He is a very smart and detailed doctor.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wayne O. Kurisu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.