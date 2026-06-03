Provider Image

Wiggin W. Lee, MD

4.7

276 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Dermatology

858-309-3160
Fax: 858-309-3289

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Dermatology

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-309-3160
    Fax: 858-309-3289

Care schedule

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Wiggin W. Lee, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Young Tsai (Lee), and we work together to provide you excellent care. I always look forward to serving my patients, building long-term relationships, and being a part of their trusted team of providers. I care for my patients wholeheartedly and strive to heal, comfort, educate and empower them. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and children, hosting dinner parties, serving as lead keyboardist and vocalist for my church, and traveling the world.

In practice since: 2019
Languages: Mandarin

Education

Scripps Mercy Hospital: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1811239064

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Wiggin W. Lee, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

276 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Entire staff is outstanding!

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

Very friendly and thorough!

Verified Patient

June 2, 2026

5.0

The best care

Verified Patient

May 16, 2026

5.0

Dr Lee once again saved my lifeI am fortunate to be her patient

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wiggin W. Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Young H. Tsai, MD

5.0

Del Mar

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.