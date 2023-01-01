About Wiggin Lee, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Young Tsai (Lee), and we work together to provide you excellent care. I always look forward to serving my patients, building long-term relationships, and being a part of their trusted team of providers. I care for my patients wholeheartedly and strive to heal, comfort, educate and empower them. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and children, hosting dinner parties, serving as lead keyboardist and vocalist for my church, and traveling the world.

In practice since: 2019

Languages: English , Mandarin

Education Scripps Mercy Hospital : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



Areas of focus Acne

Biopsy

Cryosurgery

Eczema

Psoriasis

Skin cancer

