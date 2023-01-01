Provider Image

Wiggin Lee, MD

Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar
    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    858-499-2708

    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

I practice as a team with Dr. Young Tsai (Lee), and we work together to provide you excellent care. I always look forward to serving my patients, building long-term relationships, and being a part of their trusted team of providers. I care for my patients wholeheartedly and strive to heal, comfort, educate and empower them. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and children, hosting dinner parties, serving as lead keyboardist and vocalist for my church, and traveling the world.
In practice since:
 2019
Languages: 
English, Mandarin
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
1811239064
FollowMyHealth

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Wiggin Lee, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wiggin Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
