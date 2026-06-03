About Wiggin W. Lee, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Young Tsai (Lee), and we work together to provide you excellent care. I always look forward to serving my patients, building long-term relationships, and being a part of their trusted team of providers. I care for my patients wholeheartedly and strive to heal, comfort, educate and empower them. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and children, hosting dinner parties, serving as lead keyboardist and vocalist for my church, and traveling the world.

In practice since: 2019

Languages: Mandarin

Education Scripps Mercy Hospital : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Acne

Biopsy

Cryosurgery

Eczema

Psoriasis

Skin cancer

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.