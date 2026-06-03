Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Dermatology
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-309-3160
Fax: 858-309-3289
Care schedule
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Wiggin W. Lee, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Young Tsai (Lee), and we work together to provide you excellent care. I always look forward to serving my patients, building long-term relationships, and being a part of their trusted team of providers. I care for my patients wholeheartedly and strive to heal, comfort, educate and empower them. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and children, hosting dinner parties, serving as lead keyboardist and vocalist for my church, and traveling the world.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Biopsy
- Cryosurgery
- Eczema
- Psoriasis
- Skin cancer
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1811239064
Insurance plans accepted
Wiggin W. Lee, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
276 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Entire staff is outstanding!
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
Very friendly and thorough!
Verified Patient
June 2, 2026
5.0
The best care
Verified Patient
May 16, 2026
5.0
Dr Lee once again saved my lifeI am fortunate to be her patient
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wiggin W. Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.