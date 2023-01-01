Wiggin Lee, MD
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Care schedule
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Wiggin Lee, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Young Tsai (Lee), and we work together to provide you excellent care. I always look forward to serving my patients, building long-term relationships, and being a part of their trusted team of providers. I care for my patients wholeheartedly and strive to heal, comfort, educate and empower them. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband and children, hosting dinner parties, serving as lead keyboardist and vocalist for my church, and traveling the world.
In practice since:2019
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Biopsy
- Cryosurgery
- Eczema
- Psoriasis
- Skin cancer
NPI
1811239064
Insurance plans accepted
Wiggin Lee, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
