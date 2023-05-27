Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
About Young Tsai (Lee), MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Wiggin Lee, and we work together to provide you excellent care. The best part of being a physician is developing long-term relationships with individuals every day. I believe in treating patients as a whole person within the context of their overall health and lifestyle.
Age:38
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Korean
Education
Temple University:Medical School
Crozer-Chester Medical Center:Internship
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center:Residency
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Atopic dermatitis
- Biopsy
- Cryosurgery
- Eczema
- Skin cancer
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1881984391
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Young Tsai (Lee), MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
250 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
4.6
The only reason I gave a 3 for the explanations question is that I was there to have a cyst and skin cancer cells on my chest removed. I have not had a procedure like this before and while it all went fine that day and the recovery has been very good, I think a little more knowledge about what to expect following the procedure (i.e. Incision longer than I had expected and why they length, what the incision will look like as it heals, what it is like for stitches to dissolve and additional pathology test that will follow to confirm the "margins are clear" would have been good. I not sure if this falls to Dr. Tsai or the nurse. But, again, my experience overall was very positive and I would recommend this practice to others.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
I was very impressed on how Dr. Tsai patiently listened to my concerns and in many instances referred to he own personal experiences on various things I was experiencing myself. Loved my visit with her.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
4.2
Dr. Tsai is always very personable, yet efficient with the time allotted.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
I've been going to *Dr. Tsai for around 8 years now. I won't change, her care, concern & ability are excellent. Staff is excellent too. I typically have many follow-ups and she always fits me into her schedule. She loves her job & patients and usually tells them so.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Young Tsai (Lee), MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Young Tsai (Lee), MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Young Tsai (Lee), MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Young Tsai (Lee), MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.