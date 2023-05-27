Verified Patient May 27, 2023 4.6

The only reason I gave a 3 for the explanations question is that I was there to have a cyst and skin cancer cells on my chest removed. I have not had a procedure like this before and while it all went fine that day and the recovery has been very good, I think a little more knowledge about what to expect following the procedure (i.e. Incision longer than I had expected and why they length, what the incision will look like as it heals, what it is like for stitches to dissolve and additional pathology test that will follow to confirm the "margins are clear" would have been good. I not sure if this falls to Dr. Tsai or the nurse. But, again, my experience overall was very positive and I would recommend this practice to others.