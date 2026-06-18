About Young H. Tsai, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Wiggin Lee, and we work together to provide you excellent care. The best part of being a physician is developing long-term relationships with individuals every day. I believe in treating patients as a whole person within the context of their overall health and lifestyle.

Age: 41

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Female



Education Temple University : Medical School

Crozer-Chester Medical Center : Internship

Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Acne

Atopic dermatitis

Biopsy

Cryosurgery

Eczema

Skin cancer

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.