A match made in medical school
Cupid brought Drs. Frank and Young Tsai together in medical school. Today, they both practice at Sharp Rees-Stealy.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Dermatology
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-309-3160
Fax: 858-309-3289
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
I practice as a team with Dr. Wiggin Lee, and we work together to provide you excellent care. The best part of being a physician is developing long-term relationships with individuals every day. I believe in treating patients as a whole person within the context of their overall health and lifestyle.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1881984391
Young H. Tsai, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
344 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Really appreciate the career I have received from my doctor
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
LOVE DR. TSAI
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Excellent care!
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
Great doctor... Very professional
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Young H. Tsai, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Young H. Tsai, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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