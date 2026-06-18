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Young H. Tsai, MD

5.0

344 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Dermatology

858-309-3160
Fax: 858-309-3289

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Dermatology

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-309-3160
    Fax: 858-309-3289

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

About Young H. Tsai, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Wiggin Lee, and we work together to provide you excellent care. The best part of being a physician is developing long-term relationships with individuals every day. I believe in treating patients as a whole person within the context of their overall health and lifestyle.

Age: 41
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Female

Education

Temple University: Medical School
Crozer-Chester Medical Center: Internship
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Acne
  • Atopic dermatitis
  • Biopsy
  • Cryosurgery
  • Eczema
  • Skin cancer

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1881984391

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Young H. Tsai, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

344 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Really appreciate the career I have received from my doctor

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

LOVE DR. TSAI

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Excellent care!

Verified Patient

June 4, 2026

5.0

Great doctor... Very professional

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Wiggin W. Lee, MD

4.7

Del Mar

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.