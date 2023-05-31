Zena White, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Zena White, MD
My decision to become a physician stemmed from my interest in learning about the human body and educating others about their health. It gives me pleasure to build lifelong relationships and care for individuals at all stages of life. I strive to build a physician-patient partnership based on effective communication and trust. By listening to my patients, answering their questions, and equipping them with the appropriate resources and knowledge, I hope to motivate them to actively manage their health and wellness as we navigate together to achieve the best health outcomes. With my additional training in women's health, menopause care, and obesity medicine, I understand the intricacies of caring for women of all ages and take a comprehensive approach to help patients achieve a healthy weight. In my spare time, I enjoy exercising, exploring hiking trails, reading books that inspire me, and spending time with family and friends.
Age:41
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Valley Consortium for Medical Education Family Medicine:Internship
Valley Consortium for Medical Education Family Medicine:Residency
St. George's University:Medical School
VA San Diego Healthcare System:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Contraception
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Headache
- Hypertension
- Menopause
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1467816819
Insurance plans accepted
Zena White, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
252 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
I thoroughly appreciated Dr. White's advice and appreciated her time. I should have taken notes! She was very knowledgeable about everything I asked her about. And she gave me new information, that's why I wish I had taken notes :)
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
3.6
She was professional but very direct. For a first time visit I expected more time getting to know me as a patient.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr White is an incredible doctor. Her kind and helpful manner is so appreciated. Her responses to my questions are always prompt. I'm thrilled with her care!
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
I had a very positive experience with Dr White and she is very easy to talk to. I didn't feel rushed and she came up with a game plan to help me get better.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
