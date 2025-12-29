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Zena T. White, MD

4.9

314 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711

Care schedule

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About Zena T. White, MD

My decision to become a physician stemmed from my interest in learning about the human body and educating others about their health. It gives me pleasure to build lifelong relationships and care for individuals at all stages of life. I strive to build a physician-patient partnership based on effective communication and trust. By listening to my patients, answering their questions, and equipping them with the appropriate resources and knowledge, I hope to motivate them to actively manage their health and wellness as we navigate together to achieve the best health outcomes. With my additional training in women's health, menopause care, and obesity medicine, I understand the intricacies of caring for women of all ages and take a comprehensive approach to help patients achieve a healthy weight. In my spare time, I enjoy exercising, exploring hiking trails, reading books that inspire me, and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 44
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Female

Education

Valley Consortium for Medical Education Family Medicine: Internship
Valley Consortium for Medical Education Family Medicine: Residency
St. George's University: Medical School
VA San Diego Healthcare System: Fellowship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1467816819

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Zena T. White, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

314 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

All good

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

I was very impressed with Dr. White, so much so, that I asked if she was taking new patients. She listened intently and understood my concerns. She gave clear instructions and I felt so grateful for how quickly she was helping me get things ordered so I could get to the bottom of my pain ASAP.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Thank you Dr. White and team for being one of the best Doctor's.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr White is possibly the best PCP I've ever had. She is somehow brief, but also informative and kind, but very professional. She is gold in the Medical Community, as far as I am concerned.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.