My decision to become a physician stemmed from my interest in learning about the human body and educating others about their health. It gives me pleasure to build lifelong relationships and care for individuals at all stages of life. I strive to build a physician-patient partnership based on effective communication and trust. By listening to my patients, answering their questions, and equipping them with the appropriate resources and knowledge, I hope to motivate them to actively manage their health and wellness as we navigate together to achieve the best health outcomes. With my additional training in women's health, menopause care, and obesity medicine, I understand the intricacies of caring for women of all ages and take a comprehensive approach to help patients achieve a healthy weight. In my spare time, I enjoy exercising, exploring hiking trails, reading books that inspire me, and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 41

In practice since: 2021

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Valley Consortium for Medical Education Family Medicine : Internship

Valley Consortium for Medical Education Family Medicine : Residency

St. George's University : Medical School

VA San Diego Healthcare System : Fellowship



Areas of focus Contraception

Depression

Diabetes

Headache

Hypertension

Menopause

Sexually transmitted diseases

Weight management

Women's health

NPI 1467816819