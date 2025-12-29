A doctor’s journey navigating breast cancer
Dr. Anna Techentin was treated for breast cancer at Sharp, giving her a renewed appreciation for patients with the same diagnosis.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
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My decision to become a physician stemmed from my interest in learning about the human body and educating others about their health. It gives me pleasure to build lifelong relationships and care for individuals at all stages of life. I strive to build a physician-patient partnership based on effective communication and trust. By listening to my patients, answering their questions, and equipping them with the appropriate resources and knowledge, I hope to motivate them to actively manage their health and wellness as we navigate together to achieve the best health outcomes. With my additional training in women's health, menopause care, and obesity medicine, I understand the intricacies of caring for women of all ages and take a comprehensive approach to help patients achieve a healthy weight. In my spare time, I enjoy exercising, exploring hiking trails, reading books that inspire me, and spending time with family and friends.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1467816819
Zena T. White, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
314 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
All good
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
I was very impressed with Dr. White, so much so, that I asked if she was taking new patients. She listened intently and understood my concerns. She gave clear instructions and I felt so grateful for how quickly she was helping me get things ordered so I could get to the bottom of my pain ASAP.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Thank you Dr. White and team for being one of the best Doctor's.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr White is possibly the best PCP I've ever had. She is somehow brief, but also informative and kind, but very professional. She is gold in the Medical Community, as far as I am concerned.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Zena T. White, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Zena T. White, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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