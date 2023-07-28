Find a new Medicare plan
Open enrollment is the time of year when you can review your current Medicare coverage and make any changes for the following year.
Let's get started
Medicare open enrollment (also known as the annual enrollment period) begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7 each year. Missed the Medicare open enrollment period? There are special circumstances that may allow you to change your Medicare plan outside of open enrollment.
Here’s how to switch
1
Review your current plan and make changes
Not happy with your current health care coverage? During open enrollment, you can make changes that will take effect Jan. 1 of the coming year.
Even if you are happy with your current plan, there may be reasons you want to switch. It is important to consider:
Changes in copay
Coverage needs due to changes in your health
Doctor or hospital preferences and if they are in your current network
2
Switch to a Medicare plan accepted by Sharp
When you select one of the plans accepted by Sharp, you'll have access to our skilled and compassionate caregivers.
No matter which plan you choose, as a Sharp patient, you will receive:
Convenient access to care through virtual visits, at medical offices and urgent care centers countywide, and at Sharp hospitals and emergency departments
Clinical excellence delivered with understanding and compassion — the level of care we call The Sharp Experience
Medicare open enrollment
Ready to find a new Medicare plan?
Sharp accepts individual Medicare Advantage plans from Sharp Health Plan through the end of 2026. Sharp also accepts individual Medicare Advantage plans from UnitedHealthcare. To learn more about specific plan options, please visit the UnitedHealthcare website.