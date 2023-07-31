Happy senior couple sitting on bench at the beach in San Diego.

Open enrollment is the time of year when you can review your current Medicare coverage and make any changes for the following year.

Medicare open enrollment (also known as the annual enrollment period) begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7 each year. Missed the Medicare open enrollment period? There are special circumstances that may allow you to change your Medicare plan outside of open enrollment. Connect with a Medicare specialist to discuss your circumstances.

Here’s how to switch

Review your current plan and make changes

Not happy with your current health care coverage? During open enrollment, you can make changes that will take effect Jan. 1 of the coming year.

Even if you are happy with your current plan, there may be reasons you want to switch. It is important to consider:

  • Changes in copay

  • Coverage needs due to changes in your health 

  • Doctor or hospital preferences and if they are in your current network

Switch to a Medicare plan accepted by Sharp

When you select one of the plans accepted by Sharp, you'll have access to our skilled and compassionate caregivers.

No matter which plan you choose, as a Sharp patient, you will receive:

  • Convenient access to Sharp medical offices and urgent care centers, plus Sharp hospitals and emergency departments

  • Coordinated care provided by a primary care doctor working in partnership with you and specialists to maintain your optimal health

  • Clinical excellence delivered with understanding and compassion — the level of care we call The Sharp Experience

Medicare open enrollment

This video will walk you through evaluating your coverage and choosing the plan that’s right for you during annual open enrollment (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7).

