Medicare plans accepted at Sharp HealthCare

Original Medicare All Medicare Supplement (Medigap) Plans TRICARE for Life Sharp Health Plan Individual Medicare Advantage Plans * Sharp accepts these plans through the end of 2026. Sharp Health Plan Group Retiree Plans* Sharp Health Plan offers group Medicare Advantage retiree plans for certain employers. UnitedHealthcare Individual Medicare Advantage Plans* AARP Medicare Advantage from UHC CA-026P (HMO-POS)

AARP Medicare Advantage from UHC CA-0012 (HMO-POS)

AARP Medicare Advantage from UHC CA-0001 (HMO-POS)

AARP Medicare Advantage from UHC CA-0007 (HMO-POS)

UHC Sharp Medicare Advantage ValueRX CA-012P (HMO-POS)

UHC Sharp Medicare Advantage CA-001P (HMO-POS)

UHC Complete Care CA-015P (HMO-POS C-SNP)

UHC Complete Care CA-06AP (HMO C-SNP)

AARP Medicare Advantage Patriot No Rx CA-MA2 (HMO- POS; MA Only, No Rx)

AARP Medicare from UHC CA-0035 (PPO) - For established patients only Medicare Advantage plans can offer additional benefits for people managing specific chronic conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and/or chronic heart failure. Learn more about UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans UnitedHealthcare Group Retiree Plan*

*These plans are Medicare Advantage organizations with Medicare contracts, and enrollment in one of these plans will depend on contract renewal.

No matter which plan you choose, as a Sharp patient, you will receive:

Ready to enroll in Medicare?

Apply for Original Medicare online at ssa.gov/medicare or in person at your local Social Security office.

Sharp accepts individual Medicare Advantage plans from UnitedHealthcare. To learn more about specific plan options, please visit the UnitedHealthcare website.