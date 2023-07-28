Choose a Medicare plan accepted by Sharp
Medicare plans accepted at Sharp HealthCare
Original Medicare
All Medicare Supplement (Medigap) Plans
TRICARE for Life
Sharp Health Plan Individual Medicare Advantage Plans *
Sharp accepts these plans through the end of 2026.
Sharp Health Plan Group Retiree Plans*
Sharp Health Plan offers group Medicare Advantage retiree plans for certain employers.
UnitedHealthcare Individual Medicare Advantage Plans*
AARP Medicare Advantage from UHC CA-026P (HMO-POS)
AARP Medicare Advantage from UHC CA-0012 (HMO-POS)
AARP Medicare Advantage from UHC CA-0001 (HMO-POS)
AARP Medicare Advantage from UHC CA-0007 (HMO-POS)
UHC Sharp Medicare Advantage ValueRX CA-012P (HMO-POS)
UHC Sharp Medicare Advantage CA-001P (HMO-POS)
UHC Complete Care CA-015P (HMO-POS C-SNP)
UHC Complete Care CA-06AP (HMO C-SNP)
AARP Medicare Advantage Patriot No Rx CA-MA2 (HMO- POS; MA Only, No Rx)
AARP Medicare from UHC CA-0035 (PPO) - For established patients only
Medicare Advantage plans can offer additional benefits for people managing specific chronic conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and/or chronic heart failure.
UnitedHealthcare Group Retiree Plan*
*These plans are Medicare Advantage organizations with Medicare contracts, and enrollment in one of these plans will depend on contract renewal.
No matter which plan you choose, as a Sharp patient, you will receive:
Convenient access to care through virtual visits, at medical offices and urgent care centers countywide, and at Sharp hospitals and emergency departments
Clinical excellence delivered with understanding and compassion — the level of care we call The Sharp Experience
Ready to enroll in Medicare?
Apply for Original Medicare online at ssa.gov/medicare or in person at your local Social Security office.
Sharp accepts individual Medicare Advantage plans from UnitedHealthcare. To learn more about specific plan options, please visit the UnitedHealthcare website.
Still have questions?
Watch our Medicare videos with Medicare specialists at Sharp.