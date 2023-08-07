Happy senior couple sitting on bench at the beach in San Diego.

Original Medicare

All Medicare Supplement (Medigap) Plans

Sharp Health Plan Individual Medicare Advantage Plans *

  • Sharp Direct Advantage VIP Plan (HMO)

  • Sharp Direct Advantage Gold Card (HMO)*

  • Sharp Direct Advantage Platinum Card (HMO)*

Sharp Health Plan Group Retiree Plans*

UnitedHealthcare Individual Medicare Advantage Plans*

  • Sharp SecureHorizons Plan by UnitedHealthcare (HMO)*

  • AARP Medicare Advantage SecureHorizons Value (HMO)*

  • AARP Medicare Advantage SecureHorizons Premier (HMO)*

  • AARP Medicare Advantage SecureHorizons Plan 4 (HMO)*

  • AARP Medicare Advantage Patriot Plan (formerly the Essential Plan)

  • AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens (HMO)

  • UnitedHealthcare Chronic Complete Focus (Chronic Illness Special Needs Plan)

  • UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage Assure (Medicare/MediCal HMO)

TRICARE for Life

Health Net Seniority Plus Group Retiree Plan*

Sharp only accepts the Health Net Seniority Plus Group Retiree Plan. We do not accept any Health Net individual Medicare Advantage plans. If you are a Health Net Seniority Plus Group member, please visit Health Net to review your benefits. If your employer offers the Health Net Seniority Plus Group Retiree Plan, contact your benefits administrator to enroll.

UnitedHealthcare Group Retiree Plan*

Select CalPERS Group Retiree Plans

*These plans are Medicare Advantage organizations with Medicare contracts, and enrollment in one of these plans will depend on contract renewal.

No matter which plan you choose, as a Sharp patient, you will receive:

  • Convenient access to Sharp medical offices and urgent care centers, plus Sharp hospitals and emergency departments

  • Coordinated care provided by a primary care doctor working in partnership with you and specialists to maintain your optimal health

  • Clinical excellence delivered with understanding and compassion — the level of care we call The Sharp Experience

