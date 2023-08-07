Medicare Phone Consultations
Questions about Medicare? Enroll for this free one-on-one phone consultation with a Medicare specialist at Sharp HealthCare.
*These plans are Medicare Advantage organizations with Medicare contracts, and enrollment in one of these plans will depend on contract renewal.
No matter which plan you choose, as a Sharp patient, you will receive:
Convenient access to Sharp medical offices and urgent care centers, plus Sharp hospitals and emergency departments
Coordinated care provided by a primary care doctor working in partnership with you and specialists to maintain your optimal health
Clinical excellence delivered with understanding and compassion — the level of care we call The Sharp Experience
Ready to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan accepted by Sharp? Select a plan below to learn more.
Watch our Medicare videos or get one-on-one help from a Medicare specialist at Sharp.