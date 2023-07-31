Happy senior couple sitting on bench at the beach in San Diego.

Get started with Medicare

Medicare is a federal health insurance program that serves people ages 65 and older or people with qualifying disabilities.

To qualify for Medicare, you must be a legal resident living in the United States for at least five consecutive years and meet one of the following requirements:

  • Age 65 or older

  • Younger than 65 with a qualifying disability (a medical or physical condition lasting, or expected to last, more than 12 months and that prevents you from working)

  • Any age with end-stage renal disease (permanent kidney failure requiring dialysis or kidney transplant)

Your Medicare health plan options

When enrolling in Medicare for the first time, there are many health plan options you can consider. 

Attend our free webinar to learn more about how to enroll in Medicare or connect directly with a Medicare specialist to discuss your circumstances.

Ready to enroll in Medicare?

Sharp accepts Medicare Advantage plans from both Sharp Health Plan and UnitedHealthcare. To learn more about specific plan options, please select a carrier below to visit their website.

Sharp Health PlanUnitedHealthcare

Get your Medicare questions answered

Medicare specialists at Sharp HealthCare are here to help.