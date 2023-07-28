Get started with Medicare

Medicare is a federal health insurance program that serves people ages 65 and older or people with qualifying disabilities.

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To qualify for Medicare, you must be a legal resident living in the United States for at least five consecutive years and meet one of the following requirements:

  • Age 65 or older

  • Younger than 65 with a qualifying disability (a medical or physical condition lasting, or expected to last, more than 12 months and that prevents you from working)

  • Any age with end-stage renal disease (permanent kidney failure requiring dialysis or kidney transplant)

Your Medicare health plan options

When enrolling in Medicare for the first time, there are many health plan options you can consider. 

Ready to enroll in Medicare?

Apply for Original Medicare online at ssa.gov/medicare or in person at your local Social Security office.

Sharp accepts individual Medicare Advantage plans from Sharp Health Plan through the end of 2026. Sharp also accepts individual Medicare Advantage plans from UnitedHealthcare. To learn more about specific plan options, please visit the UnitedHealthcare website.

UnitedHealthcare

Still have questions?

Watch our Medicare videos with Medicare specialists at Sharp.