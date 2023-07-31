Get started with Medicare

I am turning 65

If you are receiving Social Security benefits, automatic enrollment in Part B should occur. If you were automatically enrolled in Medicare Part B and do not wish to keep your Part B coverage, follow the instructions included with your Medicare card and send it back to Social Security. If you keep the card, you keep Part B and pay monthly premiums.

If you are not receiving Social Security benefits, you must apply for Part B no sooner than three months before your 65th birthday.

You have a total of seven months to enroll in Medicare Part B — three months before the month you turn 65, the month of your birthday and three months after your birth month has ended. You can apply online at http://www.ssa.gov/medicare or in person at your local Social Security office. Call 1-800-772-1213 to confirm Social Security office hours and holiday closures.

Once a full three months have passed since the month you turned 65, you are locked in to the decision you made. If you did not enroll in Medicare Part B when you were first eligible, you can sign up during the general enrollment period that begins Jan. 1 and ends March 31 each year and you may have to pay a higher monthly premium for late enrollment. Your coverage will begin on July 1 of that year.

Exceptions to the late enrollment penalty do apply (i.e., if you will continue to work and receive health insurance through your employer).

If you are planning to continue working past the age of 65, you will want to review the cost and benefits of your employer-based insurance and compare it to the cost and benefits of enrolling in Medicare Part B.

If you have Original Medicare, you can choose to go to any doctor or hospital that accepts Medicare. All Sharp-affiliated doctors, hospitals and medical group accept Original Medicare.

If you are considering Original Medicare (Parts A and B), you may also want to consider enrolling in a Part D prescription drug plan or a Medicare Supplement insurance plan. These are both optional add-ons to Original Medicare.

I am over 65 and retiring

If you are retiring from work and will no longer have insurance through your employer and you are enrolling in Medicare Part B after age 65, there are important steps you need to take to avoid a late-enrollment penalty.

Before you retire, Social Security requires your employer to complete the Request for Employment Information form, which states the date through which you had creditable coverage. This form will exempt you from the late-enrollment penalty.

