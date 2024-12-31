HomeSharp Health News
10 foods for good fortune in the new year

By The Health News Team | December 31, 2024
Whether you’re hoping for a bit of luck or simply hungry for good food, there are several New Year’s food traditions meant to kick off the year right.

While some are favored right here in the U.S., and others are a tradition far away in Japan, each of these 10 foods and dishes for good fortune can make any New Year’s Eve celebration feel special.

United States

Hoppin’ John is a prosperity dish popular in the South that includes black-eyed peas — which represent coins — and rice. It’s often served with collard greens, which are the color of money, and cornbread the color of gold.

Mexico

The corn masa in tamales, also gold-colored, represents prosperity and wealth. The pork that’s often used as a filler represents tenacity. Paired together, they make tamales the perfect New Year’s treat.

Netherlands

Oliebollen are small pastries, similar to donut holes, dusted with powdered sugar. While not specifically related to luck, the sweet treats represent special occasions, like New Year’s Eve, and spending time with loved ones, making you “rich in love.”

Spain

Gather your bunches, as 12 grapes eaten at midnight on New Year’s Eve — one for each bell toll — is known as “Las doce uvas de la suerte,” which means “the 12 grapes of luck.”

Italy

Italians often enjoy “cotechino con le lenticchie” – a pork sausage and braised lentils dish — at midnight. The more lentils you eat, the luckier you’ll be.

France

“La Galette des Rois” — or “King’s cake” — is a delicious pastry cake filled with almond cream paste. It may have a small figurine, called a "feve," hidden within, and whoever finds it in their serving becomes "King or Queen” of the fete.

Greece and Turkey

Pomegranate seeds — scattered by throwing a whole pomegranate at the floor or against a door — are a beloved Southeastern European treat representing fertility, life and abundance.

Poland, Germany and Scandinavia

These three countries share a favorite New Year’s dish that symbolizes prosperity and good fortune: pickled herring. With their silver skin, herrings represent abundance and prosperity.

China

The Mandarin word for Mandarin oranges, “ōugān,” sounds like the Mandarin words for “gold” and “wealth,” making the fruit popular during New Year’s Eve and Chinese New Year celebrations. The citrus fruit is also round and orange like the sun, symbolizing abundance and happiness.

Japan

Long buckwheat soba noodles eaten at the stroke of midnight represent longevity and prosperity. And as a sweet treat, “omochi,” made from pounded glutinous rice, water and cornstarch and molded into a sweet ball or cake, is said to bring good fortune and happiness.

Whatever you eat on New Year’s Eve, consider yourself lucky. Because the new year represents fresh beginnings, new opportunities, hope and positivity.

