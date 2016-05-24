Grilled corn and black bean salad (recipe)

Grilled corn and black bean salad (recipe)

When firing up the grill, don't forget the vegetables. Grilled corn is especially delicious when its naturally smoky flavor is combined with a zesty lime dressing. In this adapted recipe, the combination of flavorful grilled corn with hearty, crunchy vegetables and black beans makes for the perfect side dish to any barbecue staples.

Prep time:
30 minutes
Total time:
30 minutes
Servings:
6 servings

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

  • 4 ears corn on the cob, husked

  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

  • 1 green bell pepper, halved, seeded and coarsely chopped

  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

  • 1/4 cup onion, chopped

  • 3 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

  • 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Directions

1

Step 1

For lime dressing: Combine lime juice, olive oil, vinegar, cumin and salt.

2

Step 2

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Grill corn in covered grill for 12 to 14 minutes, turning occasionally and brushing with lime dressing until cooked and slightly charred. Cut corn off the cob and place in a large bowl. Stir in black beans, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, onion, cilantro, parsley and remaining salad dressing. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve.

