Why should mornings have all the fun? Breakfast food is universally loved and tastes just as delicious when the sun goes down. Plus, breakfast staples such as eggs and potatoes are common kitchen ingredients. The next time you’re stuck for a dinner idea, give it a sunny-side twist.
10 breakfast-for-dinner meal ideas:
Turkey burger topped with an egg
Huevos rancheros with pulled chicken
Tofu scramble tacos with black beans and peppers
An omelet with low-fat cheese and a side salad
Whole-grain waffles with fresh fruit
Waffle sandwich stuffed with grilled chicken and sliced apples
Savory Parmesan French toast with arugula
Shakshuka (poached eggs in spiced tomato sauce)
Avocado toast with smoked salmon and capers
10. Veggie and Chicken Sausage Frittata With a Side Salad
Opt for lower-sodium, organic chicken sausage, and up the flavor by choosing one made with apples, spinach, garlic or spices.
10 egg whites
2 whole eggs
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 chicken sausage links, chopped
1 cup sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes
1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1/2 yellow onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1/2 cup shredded low-fat Monterey Jack cheese
1/2 bunch fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
Side salad of your choice
Heat the oven to 400° F.
In a large bowl, whisk the egg whites and whole eggs until foamy; set aside.
In a large nonstick, oven-safe pan over medium, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the chicken sausage, sweet potatoes, peppers, onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Sauté the mixture for 6 to 8 minutes or until the onion begins to brown. Transfer the sausage mixture from the pan and put it in a large bowl.
Wipe down the pan. Add the eggs and cook over medium heat until the edges begin to harden. Pour the sausage mixture into the eggs. Sprinkle with shredded cheese.
Place the pan in the oven and let the frittata cook for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until it is firm in the middle. Remove the frittata from the oven. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle with cilantro. Cut into 6 to 8 individual slices, and serve with your favorite side salad.
