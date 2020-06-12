Why should mornings have all the fun? Breakfast food is universally loved and tastes just as delicious when the sun goes down. Plus, breakfast staples such as eggs and potatoes are common kitchen ingredients. The next time you’re stuck for a dinner idea, give it a sunny-side twist.

10 breakfast-for-dinner meal ideas:

Turkey burger topped with an egg Huevos rancheros with pulled chicken Tofu scramble tacos with black beans and peppers An omelet with low-fat cheese and a side salad Whole-grain waffles with fresh fruit Waffle sandwich stuffed with grilled chicken and sliced apples Savory Parmesan French toast with arugula Shakshuka (poached eggs in spiced tomato sauce) Avocado toast with smoked salmon and capers

10. Veggie and Chicken Sausage Frittata With a Side Salad

Opt for lower-sodium, organic chicken sausage, and up the flavor by choosing one made with apples, spinach, garlic or spices.