10 tasty breakfast-for-dinner meal ideas (recipe)

By The Health News Team | June 12, 2020
10 tasty breakfast-for-dinner meal ideas (recipe)

Why should mornings have all the fun? Breakfast food is universally loved and tastes just as delicious when the sun goes down. Plus, breakfast staples such as eggs and potatoes are common kitchen ingredients. The next time you’re stuck for a dinner idea, give it a sunny-side twist.

10 breakfast-for-dinner meal ideas:

  1. Turkey burger topped with an egg

  2. Huevos rancheros with pulled chicken

  3. Tofu scramble tacos with black beans and peppers

  4. An omelet with low-fat cheese and a side salad

  5. Whole-grain waffles with fresh fruit

  6. Waffle sandwich stuffed with grilled chicken and sliced apples

  7. Savory Parmesan French toast with arugula

  8. Shakshuka (poached eggs in spiced tomato sauce)

  9. Avocado toast with smoked salmon and capers

10. Veggie and Chicken Sausage Frittata With a Side Salad
Opt for lower-sodium, organic chicken sausage, and up the flavor by choosing one made with apples, spinach, garlic or spices.

10 tasty breakfast-for-dinner meal ideas (recipe)

Ingredients

  • 10 egg whites

  • 2 whole eggs

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

  • 2 chicken sausage links, chopped

  • 1 cup sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes

  • 1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

  • 1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

  • 1/2 yellow onion, chopped

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

  • 1/2 cup shredded low-fat Monterey Jack cheese

  • 1/2 bunch fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

  • Side salad of your choice

Directions

1

Step 1

Heat the oven to 400° F.

2

Step 2

In a large bowl, whisk the egg whites and whole eggs until foamy; set aside.




3

Step 3

In a large nonstick, oven-safe pan over medium, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the chicken sausage, sweet potatoes, peppers, onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Sauté the mixture for 6 to 8 minutes or until the onion begins to brown. Transfer the sausage mixture from the pan and put it in a large bowl.

4

Step 4

Wipe down the pan. Add the eggs and cook over medium heat until the edges begin to harden. Pour the sausage mixture into the eggs. Sprinkle with shredded cheese.

5

Step 5

Place the pan in the oven and let the frittata cook for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until it is firm in the middle. Remove the frittata from the oven. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle with cilantro. Cut into 6 to 8 individual slices, and serve with your favorite side salad.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Woman eating avocado toast
6 healthy lifestyle changes for long-term results

To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.

Whole-wheat sufganiyot
Whole-wheat sufganiyot (recipe)

Kick off your Hanukkah celebration with a lightened-up version of the holiday’s sweetest treat.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up