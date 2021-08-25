The sight of blood. Crossing paths with a famous person. Anxiety on your wedding day. These are typical scenarios in movies, or even real life, where the outcome is someone fainting. But what exactly is going on in our body that causes us to lose consciousness?

Fainting, also known as syncope, occurs when the brain does not get enough oxygen. Low oxygen to the brain can be due to a sudden drop in blood pressure. The nervous system signals the heart to slow down and blood vessels to widen, leading to low blood pressure. This sudden drop in pressure can be triggered by emotional or physical stress, such as a panic attack; working in extremely hot weather; or strenuous coughing.

Additionally, moving from a lying down position to sitting or standing up can cause blood pressure to drop. When fainting occurs in this situation, it is usually due to dehydration, taking certain medications or illegal drugs, or heavy blood loss.

Symptoms and risk factors

A person may start to feel weak, nauseous, sweaty, lightheaded or dizzy before actually losing consciousness. Certain medical conditions can also put someone at higher risk for fainting, including:

Abnormal heart rhythm

Diabetes (due to low blood sugar)

Seizures

Pregnancy

Fainting is usually not serious; if you are in overall good health, you may not need to see a doctor. However, if you have serious health issues or take medications, speak with your doctor if you’ve fainted, as well as to discuss your risks for fainting.

Also, let your doctor know if you have experienced these additional symptoms with fainting:

Blurry vision

Chest pain

Confusion

Irregular heartbeat

Shortness of breath

Trouble talking

Unconsciousness for more than a few seconds

Fainting when you turn your head to the side

Fainting more than once in a month

10 tips to avoid fainting

There are ways to prevent fainting, as well as ways to help someone who has fainted. Dr. Hans Crumpler, a family medicine doctor with SharpCare Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, shares these 10 tips: