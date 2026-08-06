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Hans L. Crumpler, MD

4.9

64 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community
SharpCare

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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SharpCare Lantern Crest

619-478-8270
Fax: 619-740-8121

300 Lantern Crest Way
Suite C
Santee, CA 92071-9086

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. SharpCare Lantern Crest

    300 Lantern Crest Way
    Suite C
    Santee, CA 92071-9086
    Get directions

    619-478-8270
    Fax: 619-740-8121

Care schedule

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About Hans L. Crumpler, MD

Age: 58
In practice since: 2019
Languages: German, Spanish

Education

Vidant Medical Center: Residency
Vidant Medical Center: Internship

NPI

1659338473

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Hans L. Crumpler, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

64 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Dr Hans Crumpler is the best. Never in my adult life have I had a doctor that listens to you with a passion to help you. It's such a simple thing too do but yet very few doctors do. Dr. Crumpler stands out and shines among the rest.

Verified Patient

May 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Crumpler is such a "good listener", who is responsive to my concerns and remarkably adept at explaining issues at a level I can understand. He is patient and focused, which puts me at ease, resulting in a level of trust that is very reassuring. I have worked in healthcare for over fifty years and Dr. Crumpler has the best interaction with patients I have ever heard of. I have two friends who have Dr. Crumpler as their primary physician because of my recommending him and they are quite happy with the care he provides and his approach to his patients.

Verified Patient

May 12, 2026

5.0

I'd give a rating of 10 on many of these if I could. I really appreciate the attention paid to my health issues. And I also appreciate the steps taken toward my health and care for my health issues.

Verified Patient

February 23, 2026

5.0

Dr is always shows concern over any issues that I discuss with him

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.