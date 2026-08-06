Patient reviews

Verified Patient June 13, 2026 5.0 Dr Hans Crumpler is the best. Never in my adult life have I had a doctor that listens to you with a passion to help you. It's such a simple thing too do but yet very few doctors do. Dr. Crumpler stands out and shines among the rest.

Verified Patient May 27, 2026 5.0 Dr. Crumpler is such a "good listener", who is responsive to my concerns and remarkably adept at explaining issues at a level I can understand. He is patient and focused, which puts me at ease, resulting in a level of trust that is very reassuring. I have worked in healthcare for over fifty years and Dr. Crumpler has the best interaction with patients I have ever heard of. I have two friends who have Dr. Crumpler as their primary physician because of my recommending him and they are quite happy with the care he provides and his approach to his patients.

Verified Patient May 12, 2026 5.0 I'd give a rating of 10 on many of these if I could. I really appreciate the attention paid to my health issues. And I also appreciate the steps taken toward my health and care for my health issues.