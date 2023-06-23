Hans Crumpler, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Hans Crumpler, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
SharpCare Lantern Crest300 Lantern Crest Way
Suite C
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Hans Crumpler, MD
Age:39
In practice since:2019
Languages:English, German, Spanish
Education
Vidant Medical Center:Residency
Vidant Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1659338473
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Hans Crumpler, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
117 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
3.6
Results are by mail.
Verified PatientJune 16, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Crumpler is very knowledgeable and competent in his, field. He had good chair ride manner, early giving, and very professional in his dealing with patient.
Verified PatientJune 3, 2023
5.0
Dr. Crumpler is very attentive to all my needs and concerns. He goes above and beyond to help you in all issues. I would gladly recommend him . Very professional and friendly doctor.
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
5.0
Doctor inspired confidence.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Hans Crumpler, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hans Crumpler, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Hans Crumpler, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hans Crumpler, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.