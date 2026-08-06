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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
300 Lantern Crest Way
Suite C
Santee, CA 92071-9086
Get directions
619-478-8270
Fax: 619-740-8121
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
1659338473
Hans L. Crumpler, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
4.9
64 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Dr Hans Crumpler is the best. Never in my adult life have I had a doctor that listens to you with a passion to help you. It's such a simple thing too do but yet very few doctors do. Dr. Crumpler stands out and shines among the rest.
Verified Patient
May 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Crumpler is such a "good listener", who is responsive to my concerns and remarkably adept at explaining issues at a level I can understand. He is patient and focused, which puts me at ease, resulting in a level of trust that is very reassuring. I have worked in healthcare for over fifty years and Dr. Crumpler has the best interaction with patients I have ever heard of. I have two friends who have Dr. Crumpler as their primary physician because of my recommending him and they are quite happy with the care he provides and his approach to his patients.
Verified Patient
May 12, 2026
5.0
I'd give a rating of 10 on many of these if I could. I really appreciate the attention paid to my health issues. And I also appreciate the steps taken toward my health and care for my health issues.
Verified Patient
February 23, 2026
5.0
Dr is always shows concern over any issues that I discuss with him
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hans L. Crumpler, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hans L. Crumpler, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Hans L. Crumpler, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.
First available
Friday, Aug. 28 (in person)